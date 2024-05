Ash of Gods: Redemption RPG Release on Mobile

Turn-based RPG with tactical combat, CCG elements, and a constantly evolving story Ash of Gods: Redemption coming to Google Play in a few weeks!

NICOSIA, CYPRUS, May 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turn-based RPG with tactical combat, CCG elements, and a constantly evolving story Ash of Gods: Redemption coming to Google Play in a few weeks.Ash of Gods: Redemption is releasing on Google Play! Players will battle their way through the lands torn by the devastating war and The Great Reaping. Make important decisions, win in turn-based fights and choose wisely on both PC and mobile devices — and remember that no one is safe from death including the main characters! The game has won many awards like the Best Game at the Games Gathering Conference and White Nights in 2017 and received a lot of positive reviews from players.Watch the intro trailer for Ash of Gods: Redemption here: Pre-register on Google Play to get notified about the release of Ash of Gods: Redemption:Make sure to check on an enhanced version of Ash of Gods: Redemption on Steam.Ash of Gods: Redemption will be available on Google Play for $9.99 / €9.49 / £7.99. The enhanced version with new voiceover, battle system and improved translations will become available both on Steam and mobile devices in a few months.DECIDE THE FATE OF THE WORLDThree separate protagonists rise in response to a centuries-old menace once thought to be mere folklore. Captain Thorn Brenin, the bodyguard Lo Pheng, the scribe Hopper Rouley, and many others, do not yet know that the reapers have returned and intend to drown the world in blood so that they may awaken the sleeping gods.Ash of Gods’ storyline is constantly evolving in response to players’ choices, sometimes even resulting in death. But, the death of a character is not game over. Instead, the story moves forward with the death of that character and previous choices continuing to impact future events.Combat in Ash of Gods is a blend of both traditional turn-based strategy and CCG gameplay. While individual tactics will depend upon the skills and classes of your characters, you will unlock and accumulate cards that have the power to unleash powerful abilities, sometimes altering the course of an entire battle.Exploring the universe of Ash of Gods###About AurumDustAurumDust is a small but mighty team comprised of creative individuals with a vast array of specialities. Even with team members scattered across the globe, they are connected with their shared love for video games and their desire to bring their passions to everyone around the world. With decades of combined experience and a dedication to bringing enjoyable content to gamers everywhere, AurumDust puts their love of storytelling into their products.Besides Ash of Gods: Redemption, the team has created various other games within the franchise. Most notable is the renowned Ash of Gods: The Way, a turn-based deck building puzzle game where every battle is unique and choices really matter.Thanks to its unique artstyle and rich story, Ash of Gods: Redemption has been recognized by critics and community and sold over 180,000 copies since its release in 2018 and won several awards, such as the Best Conference Game at the Games Gathering Conference in 2021.Read more about AurumDust at https://aurumdust.com Presskit: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ktmth2zn956igi0f17j2p/AHPXNTFYSzVabKRoJBrws24?rlkey=ncdr6legmekjnebwylb6cav6p&e=1&dl=0 Trademarks are property of their respective owners. Google Play is a trademark of Google LLC.

