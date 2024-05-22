Arafat Ashwad Islam receives Mahatma Gandhi International Peace Award
Arafat Ashwad Islam receiving the award at India-Bangladesh Rabindra-Nazrul Banga Festival in Kolkata, India.
The Bangladeshi entrepreneur and politician was honored by the India Bangladesh Cultural Council for his remarkable philanthropic efforts.
Our steadfast commitment to enhancing the lives of everyday Bangladeshis through the endeavors of our foundation, Anu Memorial Foundation, embodies our sincere empathy for their well-being.”DHAKA, BANGLADESH, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arafat Ashwad Islam, serving as the member secretary of the Anu Memorial Foundation governing board, was presented with the "Mahatma Gandhi International Peace Award-2023" by the India-Bangladesh Cultural Council in recognition of his exemplary social work. . Arafat Ashwad Islam, a prominent Bangladeshi entrepreneur and politician, is a founding member of the Anu Memorial Foundation. Additionally, he serves as the managing director of Acorp Limited, assumes the role of founding president of the Pest Management Association, and holds a position as an executive committee member of the Gulshan Society.
— Arafat Ashwad Islam
"I am humbled and deeply moved by this recognition. Our steadfast commitment to enhancing the lives of everyday Bangladeshis through the endeavors of our foundation, Anu Memorial Foundation, embodies our sincere empathy for their well-being," expressed Arafat Ashwad Islam upon receiving the accolade.
Krishna Chakraborty, the mayor of Bidhannagar in West Bengal, India, presented the award at the India-Bangladesh Rabindra-Nazrul Banga Festival held recently at the historic Rabindra Manch in Kolkata.
About Anu Memorial Foundation:
Established in 2023, the Anu Memorial Foundation is a nonprofit organization created to honor the memory of the former bureaucrat and politician A M Nurul Islam (Anu). The foundation is involved in various social and community development programs across Bangladesh. Visit https://www.anu.org.bd for more information about the foundation.
