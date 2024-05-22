Documentary Series 'I Have a Farm': Exploring the Future of Agriculture with Cheng Qian
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent ceremony held at Caoyuan Suji in Keqian Banner, Xing'an League, Inner Mongolia, the groundbreaking public welfare documentary series "I Have a Farm" has garnered significant attention.
Produced jointly by Central New Film Group, China International Education Television, Beijing Culture, and Golden Eye Media, among other notable organizations, and with support from Inner Mongolia Agricultural University Alumni Industry Alliance and Inner Mongolia Red Culture Heritage Foundation, the series sets out to capture the essence of modern agriculture. Filmed over three years in the picturesque landscape of Mantu Village, Keqian Banner, Xing'an League, Inner Mongolia, the documentary follows former CCTV host Cheng Qian as he immerses himself in farm life and collaborates with local farmers to explore the modernization of agriculture. Beyond showcasing traditional farming practices, the series highlights technological innovations, ecological conservation efforts, and the preservation of local culture.
Crossing boundaries between agriculture, technology, culture, and tourism, "I Have a Farm" aims to offer a comprehensive view of modern agricultural practices while advocating for the integration of agriculture with other sectors. Furthermore, the project actively promotes the development of socially serviced farms, emphasizing the fusion of culture and technology.
Receiving support from various stakeholders, including director Cheng Qian, industry professionals, and key organizations such as film institutions and agricultural enterprises, the series promises to be both captivating and insightful, contributing to rural revitalization efforts.
The documentary series has already garnered widespread attention and acclaim. Media coverage of its commencement underscores its social and educational significance, while audiences eagerly anticipate gaining insights into rural life and agricultural development. Experts have lauded the series for its contribution to agricultural development, rural revitalization, and socialist modernization.
"I Have a Farm" not only documents the current state of Chinese agriculture but also champions the future of rural revitalization. As anticipation grows, the project calls for broader public engagement, inviting all to witness the seeds of change take root.
