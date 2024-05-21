Precisely Demo: Data Democratization – Empowering Teams Through a Modern Data Catalog 

Download the slides here >>

Unleash the power of your metadata through a centralized data catalog to drive greater data intelligence across all your data & analytics. The innovative design of our data catalog allows for a more personalized user experience, driving mainstream acceptance and breaking down data and business team siloes. Discover, understand, and leverage your metadata through the Precisely Data Integrity Suite’s data catalog for greater data intelligence now – and in the future.

In this demo, we will explore how the Precisely data catalog empowers all levels of users to:

Discover metadata through a business-friendly data catalog to drive greater data intelligence.

Automate metadata cataloging from hundreds of traditional and modern sources for complete analytics and reporting.

Receive personalized alerts and intelligent data recommendations to pro-actively improve insights and outcomes.

Leverage the data catalog as the foundation of the journey to data integrity that includes interoperable data quality, observability, unique spatial analytics and data enrichment services.

