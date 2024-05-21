Submit Release
Collibra Demo: Enable Access to Trusted Data and Reports with Collibra Data Catalog and Lineage

By Christiana Nicole on

Finding, understanding, and accessing an organization’s data too often results in confusion and wasted time. The solution for enterprises to understand their data in order to make intelligent business decisions is a data catalog.

Join this demo to learn how to:

  • Gain a unified view of all your data
  • Eliminate the pain of searching through chaotic data swamps to find the right data
  • Improve trust and confidence in your data

We hope to see you at the next DATAVERSITY Demo Day – Data Catalog on October 16, 2024! Register to join us. Check out all upcoming DATAVERSITY Demo Days here.

