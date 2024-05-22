Submit Release
Green Mountain Conservation Camp Openings Available

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says it still has a few openings at its Green Mountain Conservation Camps this summer, especially in June and early July. 

The one-week overnight camp programs for youths 12 to 14 years old are held at Lake Bomoseen in Castleton and Buck Lake in Woodbury.  Campers participate in hands-on learning about fish and wildlife conservation, ecology, forestry, orienteering, safe firearm and archery techniques, swimming, canoeing, fishing and more. 

Natural resource professionals come to both camps to share information about their programs and take campers out for field activities.

“Whether kids come alone or with friends, they are guaranteed to meet new people and form new bonds while experiencing Vermont’s natural resources to the fullest,” said Fish and Wildlife Education Specialist Hannah Phelps.  “An important take-away message and common theme during the week is that conserving and managing habitat will help ensure Vermont will have fish and wildlife in the future.” 

Conservation Camps open June 16 and continue until August 16.  Tuition is $250 for the week, including food, lodging and equipment, and financial assistance is available.

Information and registration are available at www.vtfishandwildlife.com

For more information, contact FWGMCC@vermont.gov or call 802-522-2925.

