Genesis + HOCL Showcased Clean Air Technology on ‘Great Day Washington,’ WUSA, Channel 9

Clean Air Technology Biomimicking the Natural Immune System Genesis+HOCL showcases HOCL Atomizing Technology The Power of HOCL - The Only Solution for Controlling Air and Surface Pathogens Simultaneously

Genesis + HOCL, the leading innovator in HOCL atomizing technology, introduces their clean air atomizers, coinciding with Clean Air Month nationwide

May is 'Clean Air Month' - We may not be able to control outdoor air quality, we can protect our indoor environment.” — Ruth Bernard

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genesis + HOCL, the leading innovator in HOCL atomizing technology, was featured on 'Great Day Washington' on WUSA, Channel 9 in Washington, DC. The segment aired on Tuesday, May 21, at 3:00 pm EDT, coinciding with Clean Air Month nationwide and was simulcasted on the WUSA website, https://www.wusa9.com/greatday.

HOCL atomizing technology has captured the attention of industry experts and consumers alike for its unique ability to biomimic the natural immune system. Unlike traditional alternatives, HOCL atomizing simultaneously combats pathogens in both the air and on surfaces, ensuring comprehensive protection against harmful microorganisms. What sets HOCL atomizing apart is that it is 100% hypoallergenic and non-toxic, making it safe for use in any environment, including homes, offices, healthcare facilities, and more.

During the segment on 'Great Day Washington,' viewers watched HOCL atomizing technology in action. Daryl Bernard of Genesis + HOCL demonstrated how this revolutionary technology works to create cleaner, healthier indoor environments by neutralizing airborne contaminants and disinfecting surfaces simultaneously. From combating bacteria, viruses, and airborne mold to eliminating odors and allergens, HOCL atomizing offers a holistic solution for improving indoor air quality and promoting overall well-being.

"We were pleased to showcase our HOCL atomizing technology on 'Great Day Washington' as part of National Clean Air Month. We may not be able to control outdoor air quality, but we can protect our indoor environment,” said Ruth Bernard, owner of Genesis + HOCL. The EPA states that indoor air quality has a significant impact on overall health because Americans spend about 90% of their time indoors, and pollutants can be two to five times higher indoors than outdoors.

Genesis + HOCL, based in Frederick, MD, is a pioneering company at the forefront of HOCl atomizing technology. Established in 2020, Genesis + HOCL is committed to revolutionizing pathogen defense with its natural and effective solutions. Harnessing the power of Hypochlorous (HOCl), a naturally occurring substance, Genesis + HOCL provides comprehensive air and surface disinfection solutions that are safe, eco-friendly, and highly efficient.

With a dedication to innovation and sustainability, the science behind Genesis + HOCL's products have been rigorously evaluated and confirmed by regulatory agencies, healthcare institutions, professional organizations, independent laboratories, and academic institutions in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Media Contact:

Ruth Bernard

Genesis + HOCL

info@genesishocl.com

231-FOG-HOCL

Clean Air Technology Powered by Nature