Chipless RFID Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2020 – 2027

Factors such as high accuracy, low manufacturing cost, and providing more functions as compared to other alternatives drive the growth of the chipless RFID market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The chipless RFID market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing enormous development of logistics & transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail industries in rising economies. Moreover, economically developed nations tend to witness high penetration of chipless RFID technology in various healthcare segments, which is projected to significantly contribute toward the growth of the market. Allied Market Research, titled, “Chipless RFID Market by Product Type, Frequency, Application, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”, the global Chipless RFID industry size was valued at $903.3 million in 2019, and projected to reach $4,744.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 23.1%. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the leading contributor to the global Chipless RFID market during the forecast period, followed by Europe and North America.

A Chipless RFID system is equipped with a planar encoder (characteristically a printed pattern containing the ID code) & an antenna for communication with the reader. Due to low-cost conductive inks, the cost of the tag can be significantly reduced. The chipless RFID system has benefits over conventional sensors due to its lower radiated power, lower cost, robustness, and longer storage life. Alternatively, a chipless RFID system provides identification data & monitors several physical parameters of tagged items without having an active sensor in the circuitry. A chipless RFID tag is also used as a chipless RFID sensor in offering low-priced sensors for realizing the universal networks required by the IoT paradigm. A chipless RFID sensor is mainly used for the detection of CO2.

The global chipless RFID market is anticipated to witness significant growth throughout the forecast. Factors such as high accuracy, low manufacturing cost, and providing more functions as compared to other alternatives drive the growth of the global market. However, initially high capital investment is a major restraint to the global chipless RFID industry. In addition, the growing shift of retailers toward chipless RFID is expected to create opportunities for the global industry.

Moreover, economically developed nations tend to witness high penetration of chipless RFID technology in various retail segments. Factors such as the growing manufacturing sector, and incentives in the Union Budget worldwide owing to covid-19 pandemic contribute toward the chipless RFID market growth in the coming years.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Chipless RFID industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐅𝐈𝐃 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

Alien Technology

iDTRONIC GmbH

NXP Semiconductors

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

INVENGO TECHNOLOGY PTE. LTD.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

APPLIED WIRELESS IDENTIFICATIONS GROUP, INC.

IMPINJ, INC.

The global chipless RFID market share is segmented into product type, frequency, application, end user, and region. By product type, the market is segmented into tag, and reader. The frequency segment is divided into low frequency, high frequency, and ultrahigh frequency. By application, the market is fragmented into smart cards, smart tickets, and others. Depending on the end-user, the market is segregated into retail, healthcare, logistics and transportation, BFSI, and others.

Region-wise, the chipless RFID market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America contributed the maximum revenue in 2019. However, between 2019 and 2027, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions. This is attributed to increase in investment from emerging economic countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

COVID-19 has impacted severely the global electronics and semiconductor sector, due to which production facilities have stalled which in turn has significant demand in the industries. The operations of the production and manufacturing industries have been heavily impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 disease; thereby, leading to a slowdown in the growth of the chipless RFID market in 2020.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

- The transport & logistics segment is projected to be the major application over the forecast period followed by retail. The rising public transit industry is anticipated to drive demand in the future.

- APAC and North America collectively accounted for more than 56% of the chipless RFID market share in 2019.

- India is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

- The U.S. was the major shareholder in the North America chipless RFID market, accounting for approximately 59% share in 2019.

