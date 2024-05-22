From Nature to Nurture: Kytura Naturals Harnessing the Power of Essential Oils for Wellness
Kytura Naturals is delighted to announce the successful launch of its brand in April 2024.
As we continue to grow, we are focused on creating awareness about the value and wellness benefits of our products.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kytura Naturals, a premium Canadian organic oil company launched in April, has received a warm welcome from customers seeking natural wellness solutions. Kytura Naturals was founded by Dr. Ann Merah, an anesthesiologist with a passion for aromatherapy. The brand draws inspiration from the serene landscapes of Kamuku Hills in Nigeria and Lake Louise in Alberta, embodying a vision of natural wellness, sustainability, and ethical sourcing. The company’s name, Kytura, is derived from the Kamuku phrase "Kai tura ka san," meaning "living peacefully," reflecting the brand's commitment to promoting a tranquil lifestyle and mindful well-being.
— Dr. Ann Merah
"Our mission at Kytura Naturals is to enhance our customers’ wellness and peacefulness with high-quality products made from the finest organic ingredients," says Dr. Ann Merah, CEO of Kytura Naturals. "We believe in the therapeutic power of nature and are dedicated to offering products that not only nourish the body but also promote emotional balance and overall well-being."
The company offers a luxurious line of body, massage, and diffuser oils, meticulously formulated with organic ingredients. Their product range includes:
Organic Body & Massage Oils:
Relieving Blend (arnica, feverfew, safflower) for pain relief and anti-inflammation
Nourishing Blend (hibiscus, watermelon, baobab, prickly pear) for skin rejuvenation and hydration
Relaxing Blend (chamomile, borage) for calming and anti-aging benefits
Organic Diffuser Oil Blends:
Romance Blend with ylang ylang to boost mood and libido
Energizing Blend with lemongrass for an uplifting and refreshing aroma
Calming Blend with lavender to reduce anxiety and promote restful sleep
"At Kytura Naturals, we are committed to ethical sourcing and sustainability," adds Dr. Merah. "We ensure our products are free of pesticides, herbicides, and toxic preservatives, and we prioritize eco-friendly packaging. Our aim is to minimize our environmental footprint while delivering exceptional quality to our customers."
The initial response to Kytura Naturals has been overwhelmingly positive, with customers praising the efficacy and luxurious feel of the products. The company is actively engaging with consumers through social media and its YouTube channel, where it shares insights into the benefits of essential oils and natural wellness practices. The company has received a warm and positive reception from customers and is currently in discussions with retail and wholesales store chains to help get its products out to consumers.
Looking ahead, Kytura Naturals is excited to introduce its line of diffusers to the market soon, further enhancing the aromatherapy experience for its customers. The company’s strategic plans
include expanding its presence in retail and wholesale markets, ensuring that more people can access the transformative benefits of their products.
"As we continue to grow, our focus remains on creating awareness about the value and wellness benefits of our products," concludes Dr. Merah. "We are dedicated to supporting our customers' journey towards a healthier, more balanced lifestyle."
For more information about Kytura Naturals and its product offerings, please visit the website, www.kyturanaturals.com and the Instagram channel: @kyturanaturals
