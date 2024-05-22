Church Of God In Christ, Inc., and Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard Honored with Double Bronze 2024 Telly Awards

Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard and COGIC Win Double 2024 Telly Award

MEMPHIS, TN, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Church Of God In Christ, Inc. (COGIC) is proud to announce that it has received two Bronze Telly Awards for 2024. The Church Of God In Christ, Inc. (COGIC) received prestigious honors for exceptional entries in the categories of not-for-profit online awards and video journalism. The celebrated works include "Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard's 65th Birthday Celebration" and "Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard and The Whole Truth Magazine Honors: The Emmett Till Family."

The Telly Awards, which honor excellence in video and television across all screens, recognized COGIC’s innovative and impactful content that resonates with both its congregation and the broader community.

Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard expressed his gratitude for the recognition, saying, "It is an incredible honor for our work to be acknowledged with these Telly Awards. The Emmett Till project reflects our commitment to addressing important social issues and honoring those who have made significant sacrifices. I am deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to these impactful productions."

In the Not-For-Profit Online Award category, the 65th Birthday Celebration of Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard received the Bronze Telly Award. This event was a heartfelt celebration and commemoration of Bishop Sheard’s contributions, leadership, and unwavering dedication to the church and its members.

Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard and The Whole Truth Magazine Honors: The Emmett Till Family were awarded the Bronze Telly Award in the Video Journalism category. This powerful tribute highlighted the legacy of Emmett Till, his mom, Mamie Till Mobley, and honored his family, Pastor Wheeler Parker Jr. and Dr. Maravel Parker’s enduring strength and resilience.

The Church Of God In Christ continues to leverage media and storytelling to inspire, educate, and engage its community, maintaining its role as a beacon of faith and hope.

This is the sixth Telly Award that the Church Of God In Christ has received.

About the Church Of God In Christ:

The Church Of God In Christ, Inc. is a Pentecostal-Holiness Christian denomination with a rich history and a global reach. COGIC is the fourth-largest Protestant group in the United States, with more than 13,000 churches in 105 countries and millions of adherents worldwide. Under the leadership of Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard, COGIC continues to grow and serve communities worldwide, spreading its message of faith, hope, and love.

COGIC PRESIDING BISHOP J. DREW SHEARD AND TWT MAGAZINE HONOR: EMMETT TILL FAMILY