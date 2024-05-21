Manchin Announces $5.3 Million For Two West Virginia Head Start Programs

May 21, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $5,388,747 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for two Head Start Programs at the Kanawha County Board of Education and Eastern Allegheny Council. Head Start supports educational growth from birth to age 5 through services that provide early learning and emotional development, health and safety, and family well-being.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $5.3 million to support the critical efforts of these two Head Start Programs,” said Senator Manchin. “These programs will provide children in Kanawha and Hardy Counties with the skills and foundation they need for a bright future. As a long-time supporter of Head Start programs and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding that supports educational opportunities for all children across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below: