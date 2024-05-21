K48- and K63-linked ubiquitin chain interactome reveals branch- and length-specific ubiquitin interactors

Cell-wide Ub interactor pulldown studies enable us to decode, meaning reveal the function of, Ub signals through identification of chain type–specific UbBPs. Furthermore, information on UbBP specificity aids our understanding of the mechanism of Ub binding and the role of UBDs. Thus far, published datasets have used chemically synthesized Ub chains to identify potential chain linkage– ( 16 , 27 ), chain length– ( 17 ), and branch-dependent ( 15 ) Ub interactors in humans. Our dataset builds on this information using native enzymatically synthesized Ub chains to probe for linkage-, chain length–, and branch-specific interactors of K48 and K63 Ub in both humans and budding yeast. We identified interactors with a preference for Ub3 over Ub2, including CCDC50, FAF1, DDI1, and its yeast homologue Ddi1, and K48/K63 branch-specific interactors, including PARP10, UBR4, and HIP1. We were able to validate HIP1’s K48/K63 branched Ub preference by surface plasmon resonance (SPR). Furthermore, we investigated, by comparison, the effect of reagents commonly used as DUB inhibitors, N-ethylmaleimide (NEM), and chloroacetamide (CAA), on Ub binding.

Not only linkage type, but also the length of a Ub chain can determine interactor binding. Previous Ub interactor MS screens have identified UbBPs, which only interact with long chains of methionine (M)1–linked ( 16 ), K27-linked, K29-linked, or K33-linked Ub ( 17 ). Some UbBPs have multiple Ub-binding sites ( 18 , 19 ), and some deubiquitinases (DUBs) have chain length preference. For example, MINDY1 prefers longer chains ( 20 , 21 ), whereas UCHL3 prefers shorter chains ( 22 ). Furthermore, it is conventionally believed that the proteasomal degradation requires conjugation of K48 ≥Ub4 ( 23 , 24 ), although this has been contested ( 25 , 26 ). These findings suggest that Ub chain length influences Ub binding for at least some UbBPs.

K48 Ub is the most abundant linkage type in the cell, followed by K63-linked Ub (K63 Ub) ( 7 ). The former is a well-studied proteasomal degradation signal ( 4 ), and the latter is associated with pathways such as autophagy ( 8 ), protein trafficking ( 9 , 10 ), and NF-κB signalling ( 11 ). Branched Ub chains containing both linkages, referred to as K48/K63-linked branched Ub (K48/K63 branched Ub), are also present in the cell, making up 20% of all K63 linkages ( 12 ). The function of this chain type is less well defined. K48/K63 branched Ub was reported in one instance to enhance NF-κB signalling ( 12 ), and in another to trigger proteasomal degradation ( 13 ). This suggests that the Ub signal may be influenced by other factors, for example, distinct architectural features of different K48/K63 branched Ub, which are currently unresolved, the cellular context of the signal, or the substrate protein. Furthermore, K48/K63 branch-specific binders are an only recently emerging area of investigation ( 14 Preprint, 15 ).

Substrate ubiquitination is initiated by monoubiquitination, the covalent attachment of Ub via its C-terminal carboxylate to, most conventionally, a lysine (K) of the substrate protein. This can be followed by ubiquitination of Ub itself at one of its 7 K residues or the N-terminal amide group, thus forming a Ub chain. The resulting Ub2 chain can also be described by its linkage type, the residue through which the Ub moieties are linked, for example, K48-linked Ub2 (K48 Ub2). This chain can be extended to Ub3, Ub4, and so on. Ub chains can be homotypic, meaning all Ubs in the chain are linked through the same residue, or heterotypic, in which Ubs are linked through different residues. Heterotypic chains may be mixed linkage, with alternating linkage types, or branched, where a single Ub in the chain has more than one Ub attached to it ( 5 , 6 ). The Ub code encompasses this diverse range of Ub architectures, based on linkage type, chain length, and homotypic or heterotypic linkage.

Ubiquitination is a post-translational modification, which regulates almost every cellular process. To achieve this, a ubiquitin (Ub) signal is added onto the substrate protein, recruiting specific ubiquitin-binding proteins (UbBPs) via their ubiquitin-binding domains (UBDs) to carry out a desired function. There are a wide range of UbBPs and functions, for example, recruitment of DNA repair proteins to the site of DNA damage ( 1 ), endocytosis adaptors binding to a membrane receptor to initiate its vesicular transport ( 2 ), or recruitment of the proteasome leading to substrate degradation ( 3 ). The building block of every Ub signal is just a simple 9.6 KD protein—Ub. How this small protein can control such a wide array of protein fates is down to the complex chain architectures that Ubs can form, known as the Ub code ( 4 ).

Results