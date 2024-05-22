Ventura Boats Miami Celebrates Grand Opening as South Florida's Premier Yacht Dealer
Whether our clients are looking to upgrade their yacht or exit the market, we provide tailored services to meet their needs.”MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ventura Boats Miami, the newest office of The Advantaged Yacht Charter & Sales, is thrilled to announce its grand opening on 05/15 at its prime location in Miami, 401 NW 79th Street, Miami, FL 33150. Founded by Antonio Maldonado in 2004, The Advantaged has evolved from a yacht rental service into a leading yacht dealer, now expanding its footprint with the launch of Ventura Boats Miami.
From Vision to Reality: The Story of The Advantaged Yacht Charter & Sales
Antonio Maldonado’s journey began at Club Nautico, a Brunswick-owned company, where he served as vice president. Recognizing a significant demand for larger vessels in Miami, he established The Advantaged. Initially providing temporary yacht rentals for major hotels and brokerage firms such as Denison Yachts, Marine Max, HMY, and Ferretti Group, The Advantaged quickly became a key yacht provider in South Florida.
Over the years, The Advantaged transitioned from a rental service to a broker house, and now to a full-fledged dealership. This strategic evolution led to the creation of Ventura Boats Miami, which represents the esteemed Venture Experience and aims to include additional luxury yacht brands. “The launch of Ventura Boats Miami allows us to offer comprehensive services from rentals to memberships, guiding our clients through the entire yacht ownership journey,” said Antonio Maldonado, Founder and CEO of The Advantaged.
Antonio Maldonado further elaborated on the impact of technological advancements in the industry: "Firstly, technological advancements have substantially reduced the historical lag between the general boating market and the latest technology. This has revolutionized the charter segment, transforming personal yachts into viable income-generating assets. Today, owners can engage in what could be described as a nautical version of Airbnb: purchasing yachts not merely as leisure assets but as integral components of a profitable rental program. This shift not only democratizes ownership but also introduces a new business model whereby boats are seen as sources of revenue rather than solely expenses."
About The Advantaged Yacht Charter & Sales
Founded in 2004, The Advantaged Yacht has grown from a pioneering yacht rental service to a leading yacht dealer in South Florida. The company specializes in buying, selling, and renting luxury yachts, and now represents the prestigious Ventura Experience through its new office, Ventura Boats Miami. The Advantaged is dedicated to providing bespoke, technologically advanced, and eco-friendly yachts, coupled with unparalleled customer service.
“At The Advantaged Yachts we understand the dynamics of this evolving market. Leveraging our two decades of experience with The Advantaged Yachts in the charter industry, we are uniquely positioned to assist our clients during these times. For those looking to offset the costs of yacht ownership, we offer the option to enter our rental program. This not only helps cover the ongoing expenses but can also generate returns, making yacht ownership more sustainable in the current economic climate.”
Innovative Services and Unmatched Customer Experience
Ventura Boats Miami stands out in the luxury yacht market through several key strategies:
Tailored Design and Customization: Each yacht from Ventura Boats Miami is a bespoke creation, designed to reflect the unique tastes and styles of its owner. Using eco-friendly materials and the latest innovations, these yachts are masterpieces on the water.
Advanced Technology: Ventura Boats Miami's yachts feature state-of-the-art maritime technology, from automated docking systems to advanced navigation and onboard smart systems, ensuring both convenience and safety for owners.
Unmatched Customer Service: Committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience, Ventura Boats Miami offers comprehensive training for new owners and dedicated support during emergencies, including hurricane relocations, ensuring a seamless ownership journey.
“Whether our clients are looking to upgrade their yacht or exit the market, we provide tailored services to meet their needs. Our deep understanding of the market, combined with our established presence in Miami—the boating capital—positions us to offer unparalleled guidance. By choosing us, you're not just selecting a broker; you're partnering with a team of seasoned experts committed to protecting your investment and maximizing your returns.”
For more information about Ventura Boats Miami and the grand opening event, please visit www.venturaboatsmiami.com or contact Antonio Maldonado at (786) 258-4363 or info@venturaboatsmiami.com.
Antonio Maldonado
The Advantaged Yacht Charter & Sales
+1 786-258-4363
info@venturaboatsmiami.com
