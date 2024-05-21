House Resolution 444 Printer's Number 3128
PENNSYLVANIA, May 21 - A Resolution designating the month of May 2024 as "Bike Month," the week of May 13 through 19, 2024, as "Bike to Work Week" and May 17, 2024, as "Bike to Work Day" in Pennsylvania.
