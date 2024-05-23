Moleculera Biosciences Board of Directors names Healthcare Innovator and Leader Dr. Vijay Aggarwal as Board Chair
Dr. Aggarwal's vast life sciences industry experience will help us achieve our vision to change how medicine is practiced for those suffering from immune-mediated CNS and cardiovascular disorders.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moleculera Biosciences, Inc., a precision medicine company focused on identifying and directing treatment for immune-mediated CNS and cardiovascular disorders, has appointed long-time healthcare innovator and leader Vijay Aggarwal, Ph.D., as Chairman of its Board of Directors.
— Craig Shimasaki, Ph.D., Moleculera’s co-founder and CEO
Dr. Aggarwal brings more than four decades of management experience in pharmaceutical services, diagnostics, and medical devices to the Board Chair position. He has held leadership and CEO positions for multiple companies since 1977.
“I’m thrilled that Dr. Aggarwal has accepted this position as Chair, particularly as we work to expand our board and corporate governance. His vast life sciences industry knowledge and experience will help us achieve our vision to change how medicine is practiced for those suffering from immune-mediated CNS and cardiovascular disorders,” said Craig Shimasaki, Ph.D., Moleculera’s co-founder and CEO. “Dr. Aggarwal leads a 5-member governing board that provides strategic guidance and enhanced governance and value creation that will greatly benefit our company.”
Dr. Aggarwal was President and CEO of Aureon Laboratories, Inc., a predictive pathology company offering advanced tissue analysis services to practicing physicians and the pharmaceutical industry. Previously, he was CEO of Vaxigenix, a developer of immune treatments in oncology, CEO of InstantDX, one of the first e-prescription services, President of AAI Development Services, a global contract research organization, and President of Quest Diagnostic Ventures, where he had responsibility for new technology, new business models, clinical trials testing and direct-to-consumer strategies.
Earlier in his career, Dr. Aggarwal held a variety of positions with SmithKline Beecham Clinical Laboratories, including direct responsibility for all of SmithKline’s U.S.-based laboratories as Executive Vice President of Laboratories.
“I'm pleased to step into the role as Board Chair at a critical inflection point for Moleculera Biosciences. The global pandemic has demonstrated the ability of infectious agents to create a variety of neurological syndromes. Moleculera’s decades of research and development in this area will identify many groundbreaking applications in the years to come.”
Dr. Aggarwal will serve as the company’s inaugural Board Chair. He also serves on the boards of Accugenomics, Allergenis, Interpace Biosciences, and Medcura and is an advisor to Stone Partners. He also serves on the boards of New York Angels and Broad Street Angels.
ABOUT MOLECULERA BIOSCIENCES
Moleculera Biosciences is a precision medicine company focused on identifying and directing treatment for chronic CNS and cardiovascular disorders triggered by inflammation and immune dysfunction. The company’s signature program includes the Autoimmune Brain Panel™ (formerly known as the Cunningham Panel™), a series of five blood tests that identify circulating levels of autoantibodies in serum directed against the brain and central nervous system that may result in neurologic, psychiatric, and behavioral symptoms. The company has several additional testing panels in the pipeline targeting cardiovascular, Long-COVID and cognitive disorders.
Moleculera possesses the world’s largest biorepository and bioinformatics database of over 15,000 clinically annotated specimens from patients suffering from immune-mediated neuropsychiatric disorders. Our robust biorepository is fueling the discovery and development of novel biomarkers and potential therapeutic targets for these debilitating disorders.
The company conducts research and clinical development and operates a CLIA and COLA-accredited, high-complexity laboratory in Oklahoma City, where it has tested over 15,000 patients using its patented anti-neuronal antibody panel, the Autoimmune Brain Panel™. Learn more at www.moleculera.com.
