Assistive Technology Pop-Up Event a Hit for Attendees and Exhibitors Alike

NCDHHS' Assistive Technology Program is a state and federally-funded initiative that provides assistive technology services statewide to people of all ages and abilities. The program promotes independence for people with disabilities through access to adaptive equipment at its nine AT Centers throughout North Carolina.

On May 3, NCATP hosted the third of its three AT Resource Fair Pop-Up events at the Charlotte AT Center.

More than 100 people came out to learn about the latest advancements in assistive technology and to get a chance to try out some devices in person. Two dozen exhibitors were on hand along with NCATP staff to meet and greet those in attendance.

Adria Twyman, Activity and Enrichment Coordinator with InReach an organization that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties, brought a group of residents to the Pop-Up event where they had the opportunity to connect with local resources, try out assistive technologies and enjoy themselves at the event.

“I just wanted to bring our residents to see the adaptive technology available – especially the communications devices because a lot of our residents are non-verbal,” Twyman said.

Matt Kirby of Catalyst Sports came from his organization’s Asheville office to show off the latest adaptive hand bike he built and to spread the word about adaptive mountain biking, rock climbing and kayak paddling. His organization operates in 11 cities in the southeast including Asheville and Raleigh. Catalyst organizes group bike rides and outings tailored to the interests and abilities of their clients. Sometimes that means a high-speed technical ride, sometimes a peaceful pedal to enjoy nature.

“I’ve seen lots of tears and enjoyment – I myself tear up too at seeing someone have access to the outdoors,” Kirby said.

Michelle Williams and Xuan Truong of Access Charlotte enjoyed learning about the NeuroNode, which is a wearable sensor that gives the user the ability to access communication technology through the use of bioelectric signals and spatial movements.

“It really is amazing, the automatic control,” Truong said. “And the adaptive video games were really fun too.”

NCATP’s next big event will be the annual AT Expo on October 3 at the NC State McKimmon Center. This year’s theme is “Breaking Boundaries, Empowering Lives.”

Matt Kirby, Catalyst Sports, demonstrates the adaptive hand bike he recently assembled to allow those with disabilities to ride trails and enjoy the outdoors.

Krystie McBride of In Reach tries out an assisted drawing device with the help of NCATP Assistive Technologist Christey Kirk.

The adaptive gaming booth was one of the most popular destinations at the North Carolina Assistive Technology Program’s Charlotte Pop-Up event.