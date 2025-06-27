Secretary Sangvai Attends Pride Event, Highlights 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline Services

On June 20, NCDHHS Secretary Sangvai attended and spoke at the Pride Month celebration held at the Governor's Executive Mansion in Raleigh.

Secretary Sangvai was joined by Gov. Stein and House Representative Allison Dahle to address state leaders, elected officials and members of the community. At the end of the event, Gov. Stein signed a Pride Month proclamation, celebrating the contributions lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people and highlighting the need for a safer and fairer world for marginalized people.

“NCDHHS plays a critical role in providing necessary resources to communities, especially ones who have historically been underserved,” said NCDHHS Secretary Sangvai. “From conducting research, public health campaigns, and expanding access to care, the work NCDHHS does every day impacts the more than 11 million people who call North Carolina home, including the LGBTQ+ community.”

This event occurred in the days following the United States Department of Health and Human Services' announcement that federal funding for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline service dedicated to LGBTQ+ youth services would end on July 17. This will mean people who call 988 will no longer have the option to Press 3, specific to LGBTQ+ youth considering suicide and comes as mental health concerns for young people are mounting.

LGBTQ+ youth nationally are four times more likely to attempt suicide than their peers. NCDHHS Director of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Use Services, Kelly Crosbie, released a statement regarding the funding for 988, saying, "This will not end with the elimination of federal dollars to support the 988 option to press 3 for the LGBTQ+ community. Everyone can and should still call 988, including members of the LGBTQ+ community. Experienced and trained 988 operators will respond to all calls and ensure that people receive the support and resources that they need."

With more than 8,000 calls each month and calls being answered in 14.2 seconds on average, North Carolina is a national leader in 988 implementation. Experienced and trained 988 operators respond to all calls and ensure people receive the support and resources they need. NCDHHS remains steadfast in its commitment to reach every person in every community in the state.

“Everyone should still call 988 because in North Carolina, there will always be someone to call, someone to respond and somewhere to go if you are in crisis or just need someone to talk to,” said Secretary Sangvai. “Our commitment to the LGBTQ+ community and everyone in this state will not end with the elimination of federal dollars.”

Pride Month celebrates the resiliency of LGBTQ+ people in North Carolina and across the country. Despite many challenges, NCDHHS will never stop fighting for and advocating for the health and well-being of all North Carolinians.