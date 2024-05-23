Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,982 in the last 365 days.

ANTHONY TURNER TAILORING Celebrates a movement for the Art of Tailoring

Red Carpet, Editorial and Personal Tailor exposes the size of his business as a measure of appreciation for the support of the Art.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANTHONY TURNER TAILORING hosts COCKTAILS AT HOME WITH THE TAILOR; Friday June 7th, 2024; from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Red Carpet, Editorial and Personal Tailor, Anthony Turner, disrupts the norm by daring to say "No" to popular demand and "Yes" to the art. Join the movement. This quarterly event answers the call for Artisanal Quality, Transparency, Interaction and Value while giving count of those who support the detail-oriented, time-consuming Art of manipulating fabric and design over the fast, cheap and convenient service of today's fast-paced, industrialized society.

This event will be held in shop at 150 BAY STREET 909 Jersey City, New Jersey. Just minutes from Mid-Town Manhattan and conveniently located one block away from the Grove Street PATH train station. ANTHONY TURNER TAILORING seamlessly combines the features and benefits of a personal designer, stylist and tailor. It is a business of designing, cutting, finishing and adjusting clothing to fit. Nothing equals the luxury of a personal designer, stylist and tailor.

The best clients are friends for life. Guests are encouraged to wear ANTHONY TURNER TAILORING, enjoy GREAT FOOD, MUSIC, DRINK and fashion centered GAMES! WIN a DESIGNER look (for September delivery). 80% OFF select STYLIST picks and 50% OFF basic TAILOR service (Restrictions do apply). Prizes are entirely dependent on the size of the crowd. So, be sure to book a FREE TICKET for a friend or two. 1 out of 20 (or more) guests will have a chance to WIN our signature BOXER valued at $55.00. 1 out of 40 (or more) guests will have a chance to WIN one SIGNATURE LOOK valued up to $500. 1 out of 60 (or more) guests will have a chance to WIN one BESPOKE SUIT valued up to $2,500.

TALENT
Anthony Platanoo Man | Model
Instagram: PlatanooMan/TNT/KEN

Anthony Turner
ANTHONY TURNER TAILORING
+1 973-868-7279
email us here

You just read:

ANTHONY TURNER TAILORING Celebrates a movement for the Art of Tailoring

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more