ANTHONY TURNER TAILORING Celebrates a movement for the Art of Tailoring

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANTHONY TURNER TAILORING hosts COCKTAILS AT HOME WITH THE TAILOR ; Friday June 7th, 2024; from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Red Carpet, Editorial and Personal Tailor, Anthony Turner, disrupts the norm by daring to say "No" to popular demand and "Yes" to the art. Join the movement. This quarterly event answers the call for Artisanal Quality, Transparency, Interaction and Value while giving count of those who support the detail-oriented, time-consuming Art of manipulating fabric and design over the fast, cheap and convenient service of today's fast-paced, industrialized society.This event will be held in shop at 150 BAY STREET 909 Jersey City, New Jersey. Just minutes from Mid-Town Manhattan and conveniently located one block away from the Grove Street PATH train station. ANTHONY TURNER TAILORING seamlessly combines the features and benefits of a personal designer, stylist and tailor. It is a business of designing, cutting, finishing and adjusting clothing to fit. Nothing equals the luxury of a personal designer, stylist and tailor.The best clients are friends for life. Guests are encouraged to wear ANTHONY TURNER TAILORING, enjoy GREAT FOOD, MUSIC, DRINK and fashion centered GAMES! WIN a DESIGNER look (for September delivery). 80% OFF select STYLIST picks and 50% OFF basic TAILOR service (Restrictions do apply). Prizes are entirely dependent on the size of the crowd. So, be sure to book a FREE TICKET for a friend or two. 1 out of 20 (or more) guests will have a chance to WIN our signature BOXER valued at $55.00. 1 out of 40 (or more) guests will have a chance to WIN one SIGNATURE LOOK valued up to $500. 1 out of 60 (or more) guests will have a chance to WIN one BESPOKE SUIT valued up to $2,500.TALENTAnthony Platanoo Man | ModelInstagram: PlatanooMan/TNT/KEN