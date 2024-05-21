"Emergence: Family of Spies" by Ron Francis - A Thrilling Tale of Courage and Family Bonds

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for a gripping adventure with the release of Emergence: Family of Spies by Ron Francis. Published on April 30, 2024, on Amazon Kindle, this thrilling novel dives into the world of espionage and the unbreakable bonds of family.

About the Book:

In this story, Harper, blessed with keen observational skills and a martial arts background, had high hopes for her future. However, life took a harsh turn when her father died, and she was placed in the foster care system. Rescued by CIA agent Val Cannizaro, an old friend of her parents, Harper finds a new purpose. She embraces Val's vision of a team of talented teens with specialized training. But when Val mysteriously disappears, Harper and her adopted sisters—sharp shooter Ella, daredevil Peyton, and computer genius Addie—take matters into their own hands. Ignoring military orders, they embark on a daring mission to rescue Val, facing immense challenges and risking everything to protect their makeshift family.

About the author:

Ron Francis masterfully weaves a tale of action, suspense, and deep emotional connections. As Harper and her sisters navigate the dangerous world of espionage, readers will be drawn into their relentless quest for justice and family unity. Emergence: Family of Spies showcases Francis's knack for creating compelling characters and intense storylines that keep readers on the edge of their seats.

Availability:

Don't miss out on this captivating tale! Grab your copy of Emergence: Family of Spies by Ron Francis on Amazon Kindle today and embark on an unforgettable adventure.