CANADA, May 21 - From City of Port Moody: https://www.portmoody.ca/en/news/opening-ceremony-held-to-celebrate-phase-2-completion-for-inlet-park-redevelopment-project.aspx

On May 17, 2024, Port Moody City Council, the Government of Canada, and the Government of B.C. celebrated the completion of Phase 2 of the Inlet Park Redevelopment Project with an official opening ceremony and ribbon cutting.

The park, located at 3024 Murray Street, is open for the public to enjoy. Phases 1 and 2 have transformed the site, changing the once-gravel field into a high-quality, all-weather, artificial turf surface. Additional completed improvements include:

three smaller “Super 8” soccer pitches with wide end zones and sidelines suitable for younger players;

FIFA-regulation field for adult soccer games;

two baseball and softball diamonds;

batting cages;

children's playground (tot lot) and natural play area;

raised boardwalk feature for viewing of park trees;

restoration planting and landscaping, including more than 350 trees and more than 6,000 shrubs and understory plantings; and

additional parking spaces and infrastructure for future electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

The Inlet Park Redevelopment Project (phases 1 and 2) has a budget of approximately $8 million. The Government of Canada invested $206,415 in the project, the Government of B.C. invested $4.3 million, and the City invested $3.5 million. Provincial and federal funding has been made available through the joint Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program:

https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2022/04/canada-and-british-columbia-invest-in-57-infrastructure-projects-across-the-province-to-create-inclusive-resilient-communities.html

The third and final phase of the project will involve the construction of a new fieldhouse facility. The fieldhouse design is approximately 50 per cent complete and we anticipate the final design will be ready by fall 2024. Construction is planned to begin in 2025. As design will impact the total cost for Phase 3, budget information will be available once the design is closer to completion.

The design for the Inlet Park Redevelopment Project was finalized in 2022 and construction began in early 2023. Please visit portmoody.ca/inletpark for more information on this project.

Quotes:

“We’re proud to celebrate the completion of the next phase in Inlet Park’s redevelopment. This is a project that will positively impact Port Moody for years to come, providing residents with more recreational opportunities and places to enjoy the outdoors. The project’s incorporation of sports fields, restorative landscaping, and infrastructure for future EV charging stations truly makes it a green asset for the city. We will continue working collaboratively to create cleaner, more vibrant communities.”

-Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam – Port Coquitlam, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“Community green spaces are essential for Port Moody’s growth as a vibrant city. That’s why we’ve partnered with all orders of government to invest in Phase 2 of the Inlet Park Redevelopment Project. Port Moody is on its way to having a recreation hub where everyone from aspiring athletes to families can live actively.”

- Rick Glumac, MLA for Port Moody-Coquitlam

“Looking around Inlet Park – which has been absolutely transformed from a gravel field into a wonderful and versatile recreation facility with spaces to gather and play – I have no doubt that it will have a positive impact on Port Moody’s sense of community for many years to come. I hope everyone will feel welcome here. On behalf of Council, I would like to thank the many people who have helped to turn this redevelopment project into reality, and of course our federal and provincial government funding partners for their generous investment in our community.”

- Meghan Lahti, Mayor of Port Moody

The City of Port Moody carries out its business on the ancestral and unceded homelands of the kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem), səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), q̓ic̓əy̓ (Katzie), qʼʷa:n̓ ƛʼən̓ (Kwantlen), qiqéyt (Qayqayt), and Stó:lō (Sto:lo) Peoples. We extend appreciation for the opportunity to work on this territory.