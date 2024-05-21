Judge Wendy Li Earns Endorsement From Asian American Bar Association of NY In Race for Queens Surrogate's Court Judge
EINPresswire.com/ -- The largest affinity bar association in New York City, New York State and the United States—the Asian American Bar Association of New York (AABANY)—has endorsed the Honorable Wendy Li in her race to become the next Queens Surrogate's Court Judge. The association praised Judge Li, stating, “AABANY’s Judiciary Committee has spoken to attorneys who have appeared before [Judge Li], and they have uniformly attested to her excellent judicial temperament and composed demeanor, and praised her for her diligence and legal analysis before issuing a ruling.” Further, the association spotlighted Judge Li “has published over 70 decisions in civil and criminal cases while also conducting numerous jury and bench trials, demonstrating a record of legal excellence, experience, and diligence.”
Wendy Li immigrated to America at age 28, continued to learn English while going to law school in addition to having an on-campus job. Wendy earned her law degrees from Peking, Southern Methodist, and Oxford Universities, and a graduate certificate In International Relations from Harvard University. Wendy ascended to become a partner at several international law firms in New York City. Elected to the Civil Court in 2018 winning against the establishment candidate, Wendy Li ’s campaign has filed over 15,000 petition signatures and massively outraised her opposition in fundraising in this 2024 Surrogate race.
Wendy’s campaign is built on the belief that the people of Queens deserve an independent, inclusive and efficient Surrogate’s Court Judge. She is running to ensure people’s wills, trusts and estates are respected, particularly the most vulnerable, to protect homeowners from deed theft, and to make sure those with disabilities have equal rights under the law.
