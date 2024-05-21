Sen. Cramer: North Dakota Tribes Receive More Than $27 Million to Revitalize Water Infrastructure
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) announced a FY 2024 award of $27,447,361 for tribes in North Dakota to improve and strengthen water infrastructure. This funding was provided by the fully-paid-for Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure, helped craft and negotiate.
“From improving water intake systems to rebuilding storage tanks, updating rural and tribal water infrastructure across North Dakota is essential,” said Cramer. “It’s good to see these much-needed projects awarded, and I look forward to their completion.”
This funding will be disbursed to the following projects:
- $12,789,040 for the Turtle Mountain Public Utility Commission to replace undersized raw water collection lines from Thorne and Rolette wellfields to the Water Treatment Plant.
- $3,257,758 to the Garrison Diversion Unit for Phase III of a Fort Yates project to replace asbestos cement pipe with HDPE pipe and related appurtenances.
- $3,247,000 for the Fort Berthold Rural Water Treatment Plant to replace the existing eight Lake Sakakawea intake screens to discourage mussel attachment and growth.
- $2,858,688 to the Garrison Diversion Unit for Standing Rock’s replacement of a 370,000-gallon, high bolted stainless-steel tank.
- $1,700,000 to the Garrison Diversion Unit to replace deteriorated buried power lines at Fort Yates.
- $1,556,875 to the Garrison Diversion Unit for the rehabilitation of a chemical feed building and sidewalk upgrade at the Standing Rock RuralWater Treatment Plant.
- $1,538,000 to the White Shield Community for the installation of approximately 158 water meters on existing water service connections in the community.
- $500,000 to the Garrison Diversion Unit for the installation of three master meter vaults and to upgrade supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) at two control vaults on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.