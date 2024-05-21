Sen. Cramer: North Dakota Tribes Receive More Than $27 Million to Revitalize Water Infrastructure

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) announced a FY 2024 award of $27,447,361 for tribes in North Dakota to improve and strengthen water infrastructure. This funding was provided by the fully-paid-for Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure, helped craft and negotiate.

“From improving water intake systems to rebuilding storage tanks, updating rural and tribal water infrastructure across North Dakota is essential,” said Cramer. “It’s good to see these much-needed projects awarded, and I look forward to their completion.”

This funding will be disbursed to the following projects: