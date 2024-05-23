Health Tech Without Borders with Global Response Medicine hosts Ukrainian Delegation of Physicians from Kharkiv
In collaboration, Health Tech Without Borders (HTWB) and Global Response Medicine (GRM) hosted a Ukrainian Delegation of Physicians from Kharkiv in Boston, MA.
One of the most wonderful experiences of my life. Now I feel more competent in working with injured patients and improving their care with our limited resources.”BOSTON, MA, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Responding to an urgent request by the Ukrainian government, GRM partnered with the World Health Organization and the EU Foreign Policy Initiative in 2023 to support a fellowship for Ukrainian physicians tasked with acute care during the war. In collaboration with Health Tech Without Borders, Heal Ukraine Group, Massachusetts General Hospital Center for Global Health, Boston Medical Center, and Boston University, eight fellows came to Boston to train at Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center.
“One of the most wonderful experiences of my life. Now I feel more competent in working with injured patients and improving their care with our limited resources,” said Dr. Susanna, Ukrainian Physician
The fellows come from the Kharkiv region, a unique region in Ukraine that has seen some of the heaviest fighting during the war. They have worked through occupation, liberation, and now the threat of occupation again with the recent opening of a new war front in the Kharkiv region. The fellowship aims to improve survival for their patients and lays the groundwork for expanding emergency medicine and trauma surgery at their hospitals, which are specialties that do not exist in Ukraine.
“They will bring new ways to deliver care in their Ukraine hospitals. Even with the stress of war and the recent invasion into Kharkiv, they are looking to better themselves and their system,” said Dr. Steve Donnelly, GRM Emergency Medicine Lead.
One of the fellows is also a classically trained pianist and was invited by the Mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu, for an official visit to Boston City Hall. She offered him the opportunity to play on her piano in her office that overlooks the city, as the mayor shares the same passion for music. The fellow, who is the medical director of a hospital that was bombed in March 2022 and remained under occupation for months, participated in a live piano performance/conversation on music, healing, and resilience in trauma hosted by the Berklee Music and Health Institute and Home Base Program at Boston Conservatory at Berklee on May 15th, 2024.
“Ukraine continues to need our help. The fellows’ resilience is unmatched, especially as the war entered their region while they were here in Boston. We hope the rotations in Boston offer them both a short respite from the war and new skills to apply in Ukraine,” said Dr. Jarone Lee, MGH Physician and Co-founder of HTWB.
