ChainThat becomes a verified platform vendor by the Kentucky Department of Insurance in the US
We believe that our technology will not only improve operational efficiencies but also contribute to a more transparent and customer-centric insurance ecosystem.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDON, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ChainThat, a leading Insurtech firm based in London, is proud to announce its certification as a verified platform vendor by the Kentucky Department of Insurance. This certification highlights ChainThat’s innovative solutions in addressing the complex tax compliance requirements in the Kentucky insurance market.
— Vikas Acharya, CEO at ChainThat
Local tax laws in Kentucky pose significant challenges for insurance professionals, with the risk of penalties from manual tax calculation errors. ChainThat’s Beyond Policy Administration (BPA) system addresses these challenges by streamlining the insurance quote and policy issuance process, ensuring precise compliance with local tax regulations.
Vikas Acharya, CEO of ChainThat, stated, “We are incredibly honored to be a verified platform vendor by the Kentucky Department of Insurance. This milestone underscores our commitment to revolutionizing the insurance sector through advanced technology and solidifies our position as a trusted partner in the industry. We look forward to collaborating with insurers and MGAs in Kentucky to deliver superior value and drive innovation.”
As an approved vendor, ChainThat provides clients with the most accurate local government premium tax calculations. The sophisticated tax rules specific to Kentucky are seamlessly integrated into our BPA system, simplifying the entire insurance policy process.
Acharya added, “Gaining approved vendor status in Kentucky involved demonstrating our platform's exceptional accuracy in geolocating risks. We believe that our technology will not only improve operational efficiencies but also contribute to a more transparent and customer-centric insurance ecosystem.”
ChainThat has been at the forefront of Insurtech innovation since its inception, leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide solutions that address the evolving needs of the insurance market. The company’s expansion into supporting insurers to write risks in Kentucky is part of a broader strategy to grow its presence in the US and establish itself as a global leader in Insurtech.
About ChainThat
ChainThat, an Insurtech firm in London, provides innovative SaaS-based insurance technology products that allow brokers, carriers, and MGAs to realize the full potential of their business. For more information, visit www.chainthat.com.
Media Contact:
Candace Boyle
the10company
+1 610-256-1068
candace.boyle@the10company.com