Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,923 in the last 365 days.

ChainThat becomes a verified platform vendor by the Kentucky Department of Insurance in the US

As an approved vendor, ChainThat provides insurer and MGA clients with the most accurate local government premium tax calculations in Kentucky, US.

We believe that our technology will not only improve operational efficiencies but also contribute to a more transparent and customer-centric insurance ecosystem.”
— Vikas Acharya, CEO at ChainThat
LONDON, UNITED KINGDON, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ChainThat, a leading Insurtech firm based in London, is proud to announce its certification as a verified platform vendor by the Kentucky Department of Insurance. This certification highlights ChainThat’s innovative solutions in addressing the complex tax compliance requirements in the Kentucky insurance market.

Local tax laws in Kentucky pose significant challenges for insurance professionals, with the risk of penalties from manual tax calculation errors. ChainThat’s Beyond Policy Administration (BPA) system addresses these challenges by streamlining the insurance quote and policy issuance process, ensuring precise compliance with local tax regulations.

Vikas Acharya, CEO of ChainThat, stated, “We are incredibly honored to be a verified platform vendor by the Kentucky Department of Insurance. This milestone underscores our commitment to revolutionizing the insurance sector through advanced technology and solidifies our position as a trusted partner in the industry. We look forward to collaborating with insurers and MGAs in Kentucky to deliver superior value and drive innovation.”

As an approved vendor, ChainThat provides clients with the most accurate local government premium tax calculations. The sophisticated tax rules specific to Kentucky are seamlessly integrated into our BPA system, simplifying the entire insurance policy process.

Acharya added, “Gaining approved vendor status in Kentucky involved demonstrating our platform's exceptional accuracy in geolocating risks. We believe that our technology will not only improve operational efficiencies but also contribute to a more transparent and customer-centric insurance ecosystem.”

ChainThat has been at the forefront of Insurtech innovation since its inception, leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide solutions that address the evolving needs of the insurance market. The company’s expansion into supporting insurers to write risks in Kentucky is part of a broader strategy to grow its presence in the US and establish itself as a global leader in Insurtech.

###

About ChainThat

ChainThat, an Insurtech firm in London, provides innovative SaaS-based insurance technology products that allow brokers, carriers, and MGAs to realize the full potential of their business. For more information, visit www.chainthat.com.

Media Contact:

Candace Boyle
the10company
+1 610-256-1068
candace.boyle@the10company.com

You just read:

ChainThat becomes a verified platform vendor by the Kentucky Department of Insurance in the US

Distribution channels: Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more