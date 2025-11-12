AI, Participatory Policyholders & Real-Time Underwriting: Xceedance Highlights Defining Insurance Tech Shifts for 2026

www.xceedance.com Travis MacMillian, President – Americas, Xceedance

The 2026 outlook from Xceedance spotlights AI adoption, real-time risk intelligence, and empowered policyholders.

Technology is changing the nature of insurance—from something that’s assessed at a point in time to something that is interpreted and understood continuously.” — Travis MacMillian, President — Americas at Xceedance

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The insurance industry is entering a new era of intelligent collaboration between humans, data, and machines. According to Xceedance , a global leader of technology-driven business solutions for the insurance industry, 2026 will mark a decisive shift toward operationalized AI, real-time risk intelligence, and participatory insurance models that redefine how coverage is written, managed, and experienced.“In 2026, insurers will move from experimenting with AI to scaling AI—with human oversight, stronger governance, and decisions driven by real-time data for underwriting,” said Travis MacMillian , president of the Americas at Xceedance. “The most successful carriers will combine human judgment with machine intelligence to underwrite smarter, leverage AI to make underwriters more efficient, spending time on core risk decisioning, and create new kinds of partnerships with policyholders.”Xceedance identified six key technology trends that are shaping the insurance industry in 2026.• Smarter, real-time underwriting powered by streaming risk data from IoT sensors, telematics, and environmental sources—enabling behavior-based pricing instead of static models.• The rise of the AI agents as employees take on new roles training and supervising AI systems, combining ethical oversight with machine optimization and bolstering portfolio underwriting.• AI governance and explainability becoming core compliance mandates, with insurers building frameworks to detect bias, manage model hallucinations, and ensure regulatory transparency.• Ecosystem convergence as insurance becomes embedded in sectors like mobility, health, and energy.• The DIY policyholder, where consumers collect and share their own risk data via smartphones and connected devices, preferring speed, transparency, and control over traditional in-person inspections.• AI-powered fraud defense, as carriers deploy generative AI tools to detect deepfakes, synthetic identities, which can lead to fraudulent claims in real time.“As the industry transitions more rapidly than ever before, these trends all point toward one theme—insurance that’s more connected and collaborative,” added MacMillian. “Technology is transforming risk, the policyholder experience, and driving new possibilities in underwriting risk selection. It’s changing the nature of insurance—from something that’s assessed at a point in time to something that is interpreted and understood continuously.”NOTE TO EDITORS: A full report of the 2026 trends based on the perspectives of Xceedance industry experts is available HERE About XceedanceXceedance provides business solutions to the global insurance industry, enabled by technology platforms, advanced data and analytics, and the transformation of operating models through AI and deep domain expertise. With 5,500+ team members across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, our technology-enabled delivery model blends insurance domain knowledge with next-generation technologies to deliver localized solutions and digital-first platforms. We empower 350+ diverse clients—including commercial, personal, and specialty lines re/insurers, mutuals, program administrators, brokers and agents, and Lloyd’s of London entities—to optimize non-distribution and non-capital functions, navigate market challenges, and accelerate profitable growth.For more information, visit www.xceedance.com MEDIA CONTACT:

