Syneco Systems Partners with Dorian Drake to Expand Global Market Reach of Odor Control Equipment & Solutions

Syneco Systems, Inc. is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Dorian Drake International to further expand its market presence worldwide.

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syneco Systems, Inc., a leading provider of innovative odor control solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Dorian Drake International Inc., a renowned global sales and marketing firm, to further expand its market presence worldwide.

The collaboration between Syneco Systems and Dorian Drake International brings together Syneco's cutting-edge technology solutions and Dorian Drake's extensive network of international distribution channels, enabling Syneco Systems to reach new markets and customers across the globe.

Dorian Drake will act as Syneco’s sales and marketing arm in these regions, with a special focus on developing distribution and promoting the Syneco Systems' brand.

"We are excited to partner with Dorian Drake International to accelerate our global expansion efforts," said Dan Falkman, Director of Sales at Syneco Systems. "Dorian Drake's deep understanding of international markets and proven track record in sales and distribution will complement our innovative technology solutions perfectly, allowing us to better serve customers around the world."

Through this partnership, Syneco Systems and Dorian Drake aim to introduce advanced odor control solutions to new industries and regions, driving growth and creating value for customers worldwide. By leveraging Dorian Drake International's expertise and resources, Syneco Systems is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the global marketplace.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Syneco Systems to bring their innovative odor control solutions to international markets," said Jaime Escobar, Dorian Drake’s Industrial & Environmental Group Manager. "Syneco's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our values, and we are confident that together, we will achieve great success in expanding their global reach."

About Syneco Systems, Peacemaker Odor Control Equipment and Media

Founded in 1983, Syneco Systems, Inc., manufactures odor control equipment, including the Peacemaker® Dry Air scrubbers, Manhole and Vent scrubbers and the industry-leading, patented Peacemaker® brand converting media. Syneco Systems is a dynamic company primarily in municipal and industrial wastewater, collection systems and treatment plants to remove (H2S) Hydrogen Sulfide and corrosion issues. Headquartered in Minnesota, USA, the cutting-edge manufacturing plant is in central California. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, Syneco Systems offers a comprehensive range of services and products aimed at enhancing productivity, streamlining operations, and driving business growth. To learn more, go to www.SynecoSystems.com.

About Dorian Drake International, an Export Management Company (EMC)

Based in White Plains, N.Y., Dorian Drake International is an export management company that manages international sales and marketing, customer service, credit and collections, and traffic and logistics for manufacturers selling in markets outside the United States. The firm staffs stand-alone sales teams in five distinct industries: automotive products, foodservice equipment and supplies, hardware and lawn & garden products, industrial and environmental, and medical products. To learn more, go to www.DorianDrake.com.