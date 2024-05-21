MRC Global Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

HOUSTON, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC), the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings and infrastructure products and services to diversified energy, industrial and gas utilities end-markets, has published its 2024 Sustainability Report on www.mrcglobal.com. The 2024 Sustainability Report describes MRC Global’s strategic efforts to:

Advance the Energy Transition

Minimize Greenhouse Gases (“GHG”) and Reduce Pollution

Reduce its Carbon Footprint

Maintain a Safe Workplace

Develop a Diverse Workforce and Inclusive Workplace

Govern Climate Risks and Opportunities

“We continue to demonstrate our commitment to operating a sustainable, ethical, and efficient business to the benefit of our customers and other stakeholders. Our seventh annual Sustainability Report highlights the advances we have made to improve the impact of our business operations on the environment, the communities where we work and all elements of our supply chain,” stated Rob Saltiel, President & CEO.

Highlights of the 2024 Sustainability Report include:

Achieving a 28% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions compared to 2022

Supplying critical projects and services to several Energy Transition projects globally

Conducting our first baseline water risk assessment

Improving our total recordable incident rate by 11.5% over 2022 and remaining ahead of our peer group averages

Advancing supplier diversity efforts in our first full year with a dedicated leader

Disclosing our alignment with both Global Reporting Index (GRI) and Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB)

The full report is available online at www.mrcglobal.com under Sustainability.

About MRC Global Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, and production and transmission sectors. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of 214 locations including valve and engineering centers. The company’s unmatched quality assurance program offers over 300,000 SKUs from over 8,500 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for approximately 10,000 customers. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com.

Contact:

Monica Broughton

VP, Investor Relations & Treasury

MRC Global Inc.

Monica.Broughton@mrcglobal.com