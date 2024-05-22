TER Chemicals implements ionicPIM as its Product Information Management system

The implementation of ionicPIM is an important milestone in our ambitious digitalization journey” — Andreas Früh, CEO, TER Chemicals

PARIS, FRANCE, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TER Chemicals Distribution Group, a prominent distributor of specialty chemicals with 23 subsidiaries worldwide, has announced the adoption of ionicPIM as its new global Product Information Management system for all entities.

This innovative system, developed jointly by SpecialChem and Agilis, marks the first chemical-specific PIM in the industry. It is tailored to assist chemical suppliers in efficiently managing their comprehensive product data, documentation, and knowledge. By aggregating and structuring information into the company’s Product Master Data, ionicPIM facilitates controlled distribution across all pertinent teams, digital channels, and systems.

With the integration of ionicPIM, the TER Chemicals aims to enhance the online customer experience on its digital platforms, enabling users to independently explore product offerings. Internally, it will empower the sales team to quickly offer more targeted solutions to customers with only a single source of product information.

"The implementation of ionicPIM is an important milestone in our ambitious digitalization journey." stated Andreas Früh, CEO at TER Chemicals. "Our decision to invest in an innovative PIM solution comes from our commitment to delivering accurate, consistent, and compelling product information across all channels. With ionicPIM, we are able to provide a digital 360° view on our products and optimize our employee and customer experience."

Christophe Cabarry, CEO of SpecialChem, expressed his satisfaction with this partnership, stating, "We are very proud to have TER Chemicals as one of the early adopters of ionicPIM. This confirms the strength and relevance of our solution, particularly for chemical distributors faced with increasingly complex product demands.”

About TER Chemicals Distribution Group

The TER Chemicals Distribution Group is a globally active distributor of specialty chemicals and food ingredients with an annual turnover of € 390 million at 23 office locations. With a wide product range in a strategic portfolio, TER Chemicals is able to serve customers across many different industries with expertise and trust. The strategy complies with the vision to be “The Chemical Distributor of Choice” for customers as well as suppliers.

About SpecialChem

SpecialChem – The Material Selection Platform helps chemical buyers find and get the products they need, offering them access to the world’s largest online catalog of commercially-available chemicals (350k products from close to 6,000 suppliers), and to extensive selection knowledge. SpecialChem also connects chemical suppliers with their future customers at the critical moment of product selection. Active since 2000, the company is headquartered in Paris, France, and operates globally.

About Agilis

Agilis is a leading provider of innovative digital customer engagement solutions tailored for the chemical industry. Established by seasoned chemical industry professionals, Agilis empowers global producers and distributors with a state-of-the-art, intuitive, cloud-based platform that facilitates the creation of personalized digital customer engagement channels. Agilis solutions are engineered to enhance competitive advantage, drive growth, improve customer experiences, and boost operational efficiency. At Agilis, we meld deep industry insights with cutting-edge technology expertise to develop robust, scalable solutions that meet the dynamic needs of today’s market.