Pemberton Truck Lines Receives Academy Sports + Outdoors Outbound Carrier of the Year Award; Five Below Also Recognizes
Pemberton Truck Lines Receives Academy® Sports + Outdoors Outbound Carrier of the Year Award; And Five Below® as Best Carrier of the Year for Georgia FacilityKNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pemberton Truck Lines, Knoxville-based trucking company committed to delivering the best and being the best for the transportation industry, was recently recognized by Academy® Sports + Outdoors as Outbound Carrier of the Year with a 99.5% on time percentage delivering over 10,000 loads in a year. The company has also been recognized by Five Below® as Best Carrier of the Year for their Georgia facility.
Pemberton Truck Lines has been in business since 1982 and over the years has received other industry awards, most notably PetSmart’s Line Haul Carrier of the Year – Countrywide for several years.
“We are honored to receive this recognition on behalf of all of our employees, both on the road and in the office who have committed themselves to our customers not just this year but every year,” shared John Pemberton, President of Pemberton Truck Lines. “We value our partnerships with all of our customers and strive for excellence in all that we do.”
The company attributes its award-winning service to the exceptional team of employees who work on the road and in the corporate office in Knoxville, TN. Pemberton Truck Lines has recently announced their new company tagline, which reflects their company’s mission and core values, Driven by the best. Driven to be the best. “For us, being the best isn't just a goal, it's our relentless drive towards success that’s been at the heart of all that we do since day one. In every mile, in every delivery, we're fueled by a commitment to excellence,” added John Pemberton.
To learn more about Pemberton Truck Lines to support your business transportation needs please visit www.pembertontrucklines.com.
About Pemberton Truck Lines, Inc.
Founded in 1982, Pemberton Truck Lines, Inc. is a family-owned national trucking company. With headquarters in Knoxville, TN, the full truckload carrier provides services to the automotive, retail, agriculture, building supplies, sporting equipment and paper goods industries serving customers throughout the United States. The company is also supported through Pemberton Transportation Services, the brokerage arm of the Pemberton Transportation family of business. For more information visit www.pembertontrucklines.com or follow on LinkedIn and Facebook.
