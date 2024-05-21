First shipment of recyclables leaves SKN

(Press release) Charlestown, Nevis – The Government of St Kitts and Nevis has made its first, key tangible move toward its Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA) with a ceremony to commemorate the shipment of the first 40ft container of baled, recycled plastic bottles on Friday 17 May 2024 at the Long Point Landfill in Nevis.

The current shipment of 80 bales is en route to the Dominican Republic and as per requirement, one container should have at least 44 bales in order to export.

Notwithstanding, the Hon Dr Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Environment et al, in her remarks, highlighted the financial and technical support provided by Government of Taiwan through the International Corporation and Development Fund (ICDF) as well as the importance of collaborations and partnerships in driving the success of recycling initiatives and fostering community engagement.

The recycling program, since its inception in June 2021, aimed to impact the environment positively by way of reducing landfill waste, conserving natural resources, and mitigating pollution.

Between 2021- 2022 the program recorded 6,424.3lbs/3.2 tons while between 2022-2023, it recorded 73,492.3 lbs./37 tons demonstrating the practical results of the Project in reducing plastic pollution and a steady increase in eco-friendly practices within the Federation.

According to the Minister, there are plans of expansion, improvement, and innovation which includes: –

• The implementation of Phase 2 to include recyclables such as cardboard and paper

• Increasing recycling collection points to span each community.

• The introduction of a household collection program

His Excellency Michael Lin, Taiwan’s Ambassador to St Kitts and Nevis, expressed his support for the initiative, voicing his intention to strengthen the partnership between the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and widen the collaborative efforts to other developing states of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States owing to the success of the project.

The brief yet significant ceremony, was hosted by the Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority in a collaborative effort that included the Republic of China (Taiwan), Nevis Island Administration, the Ministry of Environment, Climate Action & Constituency Empowerment, and the St Kitts Solid Waste Management Corporation.

The project aims to reduce environmental waste in the Federation and promote eco-friendly practices, mainly recycling, and ultimately encourage behavioral and attitude changes toward environmental conservation and sustainability.