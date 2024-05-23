Symplast Welcomes Margarita Santiler as New Director of Client Services
Margarita Santiler Joins Symplast as Director of Client Success, Bringing Over 20 Years of Expertise in Customer-Centric Leadership and Service Optimization
Margarita’s innovative approach and commitment to customer advocacy will undoubtedly elevate our client services to new heights”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symplast, the premier provider of mobile EHR and practice management solutions for the aesthetics industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Margarita Santiler as the new Director of Client Success. With a career spanning over two decades, Margarita is a renowned expert in customer-centric leadership, bringing a wealth of experience and passion for optimizing service delivery to Symplast.
— Facundo Formica, CEO
Margarita is celebrated for her outcomes-driven approach and has a distinguished track record in enhancing customer interactions, streamlining processes, and driving recurring revenue retention and expansion. Her career highlights include a series of successful stints at leading SaaS higher education companies, notably Blackboard, where she excelled in leveraging customer feedback to build and maintain long-term relationships.
“We are excited to welcome Margarita to the Symplast team,” said Facundo Formica, CEO of Symplast. “Her expertise in client success strategy, particularly in training and optimizing service delivery, aligns perfectly with our mission to provide unparalleled support and services to our clients. Margarita’s innovative approach and commitment to customer advocacy will undoubtedly elevate our client services to new heights.”
Throughout her career, Margarita has demonstrated an exceptional ability to implement strategic plans that drive customer success and business growth. She has a proven record of increasing retention rates, improving team utilization, and fostering cross-functional collaboration. Margarita's leadership style emphasizes empowerment, team-building, and continuous professional development, making her a perfect fit for Symplast’s culture of innovation and excellence.
Margarita’s notable achievements include:
*Increasing retention rates by 20% year-over-year for three consecutive years.
*Implementing customer success processes that improved team utilization by 20%.
*Led through multiple mergers and acquisitions, ensuring customer-centric functions remained agile and responsive.
“Joining Symplast is an exciting opportunity to further my passion for customer success in a dynamic and innovative environment,” said Margarita Santiler. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Symplast to optimize service delivery and support our clients in achieving their goals.”
Margarita holds a Master’s degree in Education and is an internationally acclaimed trainer and transformational leader. Her dedication to fostering strong relationships and her strategic vision will play a crucial role in Symplast’s continued growth and success.
About Symplast
Symplast is the #1 Mobile EHR/Practice Management platform for the aesthetics industry. Founded in 2013, Symplast is trusted by over 1,200 aesthetic providers and has revolutionized the way practices manage their operations. With a focus on innovation, Symplast provides a comprehensive suite of tools designed to streamline workflows, enhance patient engagement, and improve practice efficiency.
