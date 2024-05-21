National Peer-Run Training and Technical Assistance Center for Addiction Recovery Support
Short Title:
CARS
Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO)
NOFO Number: TI-24-014
Posted on Grants.gov: Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Application Due Date: Monday, July 22, 2024
Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.243
Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.
Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.
Description
The purpose of this program is to provide training and technical assistance (TTA) to domestic public and private non-profit entities that provide or support services intended for people who are experiencing challenges related to a substance use or co-occurring condition.
Eligibility
Domestic public and private non-profit entities.
Award Information
Funding Mechanism: Cooperative Agreement
Anticipated Total Available Funding: $1,900,000
Anticipated Number of Awards: One (1)
Anticipated Award Amount: $1,900,000
Length of Project: Up to 5 years
Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No
Additional Award Information: Proposed budgets cannot exceed $1,900,000 in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards will depend on the availability of funds, progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, and compliance with all terms and conditions of award.