National Peer-Run Training and Technical Assistance Center for Addiction Recovery Support

Short Title: CARS
Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO)

NOFO Number: TI-24-014

Posted on Grants.gov: Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Application Due Date: Monday, July 22, 2024

Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.243

Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Description

The purpose of this program is to provide training and technical assistance (TTA) to domestic public and private non-profit entities that provide or support services intended for people who are experiencing challenges related to a substance use or co-occurring condition.

Eligibility

Domestic public and private non-profit entities.

Award Information

Funding Mechanism: Cooperative Agreement

Anticipated Total Available Funding: $1,900,000

Anticipated Number of Awards: One (1)

Anticipated Award Amount: $1,900,000

Length of Project: Up to 5 years

Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No

Additional Award Information: Proposed budgets cannot exceed $1,900,000 in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards will depend on the availability of funds, progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, and compliance with all terms and conditions of award.

