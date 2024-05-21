Symplast Announces New Integration with EntityMed
Symplast Integrates with EntityMed to Boost Aesthetic Practices' Revenue and Marketing ROI with Advanced AI-Powered Patient Acquisition Tools
This integration is designed to offer our clients a powerful tool to enhance their marketing efforts and drive substantial top-line revenue growth.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symplast, the leading mobile EHR and practice management platform for the aesthetics industry, is proud to announce a new integration with EntityMed, a renowned provider of advanced healthcare technology solutions. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in enhancing the capabilities of aesthetic practices by driving top-line revenue growth and maximizing return on investment (ROI) from marketing efforts.
— Facundo Formica, CEO
EntityMed is known for its innovative approach to patient acquisition and retention through advanced lead generation and marketing tools. Their breakthrough generative AI algorithm provides practices with an engaging online lead-generation tool, helping to attract and retain more patients. This integration with Symplast will empower aesthetic practices to seamlessly incorporate EntityMed's advanced features into their existing workflows, providing a more effective practice management experience that directly contributes to increased revenue.
“We are thrilled to partner with EntityMed,” said Facundo Formica, CEO of Symplast. “This integration is designed to offer our clients a powerful tool to enhance their marketing efforts and drive substantial top-line revenue growth. By leveraging EntityMed’s cutting-edge technology within our robust platform, practices can achieve a higher ROI on their marketing investments and take their business to the next level.”
Key benefits of the Symplast and EntityMed integration include:
*Enhanced Revenue Generation: Practices can now implement advanced marketing strategies and automation to attract and retain more patients, ultimately driving higher top-line revenue.
*Effective Lead Generation: EntityMed’s AI-powered tools allow practices to generate leads through branded white-label Simulator links, online marketing campaigns, and Google Ads campaigns created with just three clicks.
*Improved Patient Experience: The integration facilitates better patient engagement through streamlined communication and efficient service delivery, leading to higher patient satisfaction and loyalty.
*Comprehensive Data Management: Combining Symplast’s EHR capabilities with EntityMed’s data management solutions ensures accurate and secure handling of patient information, supporting informed decision-making and targeted marketing.
*Seamless Workflow Integration: Practices can seamlessly integrate EntityMed’s features into their existing Symplast workflows, reducing the learning curve and ensuring a smooth transition while focusing on revenue-generating activities.
The integration will soon be available to all Symplast users, offering them the opportunity to leverage EntityMed’s innovative solutions to enhance their practice management and patient care capabilities, while also increasing their financial performance.
About Symplast
Symplast is the #1 Mobile EHR/Practice Management platform for the aesthetics industry. Founded in 2013, Symplast is trusted by thousands of aesthetic providers and has revolutionized the way practices manage their operations. With a focus on innovation, Symplast provides a comprehensive suite of tools designed to streamline workflows, enhance patient engagement, and improve practice efficiency.
About EntityMed
EntityMed is a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, dedicated to automating and optimizing patient acquisition and retention processes. EntityMed’s advanced technology solutions are designed to improve efficiency, enhance patient care, and streamline data management for healthcare providers.
