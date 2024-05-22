Visionary Inventor Robbie Cabral Leads BenjiLock's Charge at 2024 Licensing Expo

Robbie Cabral, the award-winning inventor and innovative CEO and Founder of BenjiLock, is renowned for his entrepreneurial flair and creative vision.

Shark Tank Alumni Brings Fingerprint Innovation Solution to Premier Licensing Event

Licensing Expo represents a significant milestone as we transcend personal security to integrate BenjiLock's innovative fingerprint technology across new product verticals” — Robbie Cabral

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rockstar entrepreneur and visionary inventor Robbie Cabral brings BenjiLock, his state-of-the-art personal security company, to the 2024 Licensing Expo in Las Vegas. As founder and CEO of the brand featured on ABC's Shark Tank, and just recently on The Henry Ford Innovation Nation with Mo Rocca on CBS, Cabral will showcase BenjiLock's innovative fingerprint-enabled products and explore new partnership opportunities from May 21-23 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

Cabral's pioneering vision has propelled BenjiLock from a simple fingerprint padlock to a comprehensive lifestyle brand delivering secure, convenient solutions for home, travel, sports, and more. Coming off a powerful start to 2024 with successful showcases at CES, NAMM, and SXSW, BenjiLock arrives at Licensing Expo poised for its next phase of growth and partnership.

“Licensing Expo represents a significant milestone as we transcend personal security to integrate BenjiLock's innovative fingerprint technology across new product verticals,” said Cabral. “I'm excited to explore collaborations that allow us to bring secure, keyless convenience to even more aspects of modern living.”

With a passionate customer base, numerous industry accolades, and a proven track record of innovation, BenjiLock exemplifies Cabral's commitment to merging security and convenience through innovative design. As a global brand, BenjiLock leverages Licensing Expo, a premier global event, to forge strategic partnerships that will integrate its cutting-edge fingerprint technology into a wide range of products. This collaboration not only expands BenjiLock's reach but also positions the brand at the forefront of shaping pop culture and defining the consumer trends of tomorrow.

Running from May 21st to the 23rd, the 2024 Licensing Expo will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Robbie Cabral and the BenjiLock team welcome potential partners to explore the brand's latest innovations and discuss co-branding and licensing opportunities.

“BenjiLock has always been a disruptor in the security field,” said Robbie Cabral, “making security not just convenient and accessible, but also fun and exciting. It’s time to break the mold even further. At Licensing Expo, we’re excited to showcase how our fingerprint technology can enhance products across industries, delivering a seamless, keyless experience for consumers.”

From immigrant to inventor and entrepreneur, Robbie Cabral's journey is a source of inspiration and admiration. The remarkable impact of his pioneering intellectual property technology, corporate brand ownership, and resilient determination on the global business stage is palpable, a presence that will be emphasized at Licensing Expo.

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined the personal security experience by inventing the world's first patented, fingerprint hybrid technology with the user in mind. Featured on ABC's Shark Tank, Robbie secured investment from Kevin O'Leary, propelling BenjiLock into a global brand. Now, beyond its initial retail success, as a global driver of biometric security, BenjiLock is expanding its reach through global licensing, integrating its award-winning technology to enable new product innovation in multiple product categories worldwide. A five-time CES Innovation Award honoree, BenjiLock has garnered over 40 prestigious awards, including the Travel Sentry “Favorite Padlock Design” Silver Award and, most recently, the “Entrepreneurial Spirit” Award by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. This recognition further solidifies BenjiLock's position as one of “America's Top Small Businesses,” as awarded by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

# # #

SOURCE BenjiLock