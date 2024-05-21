New Director to Oversee State's Semiconductor Work

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the appointment of Merideth Andreucci as the Senior Vice President and Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Semiconductor Expansion, Management, and Integration (GO-SEMI) within Empire State Development. Andreucci will help manage and coordinate the state’s ongoing efforts to implement the historic $100 billion Micron project in Central New York, GlobalFoundries in the Capital Region and the state’s ongoing efforts to build a thriving hub for semiconductor and supply chain businesses in New York.

“From Micron’s unprecedented $100 billion investment in Central New York to our one-of-a-kind partnership for next-generation chips research in Albany, we are building the future of semiconductors in New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “GO-SEMI has been a driving force behind our state’s chips success story, and under Merideth’s brilliant leadership, I am confident that the office will keep advancing our mission to transform New York into a global chipmaking hub.”

Ms. Andreucci has more than two decades of experience in economic development and sustainable policy. Most recently, she specialized in advancing New York State’s clean energy mission in regard to business attraction and job growth at the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), and sustainability research and education at the Golisano Institute for Sustainability at Rochester Institute of Technology. She previously worked at Empire State Development, serving as President of the USA Niagara Development Corporation, and as a Senior Director of Industry Development, where she led business development strategies for semiconductor industry attraction, expansion and retention.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "Under Governor Hochul's leadership, the State continues to make strategic investments in the state's semiconductor industry, from chip fabs to supply chain companies, to workforce development programs that will train New Yorkers for high-paying jobs. GO-SEMI was launched to oversee all these moving parts, and Merideth Andreucci's professional background and experience make her the ideal choice to lead this office and continue advancing the Governor Hochul's innovation agenda."

Empire State Development Chief Operating Officer and Executive Deputy Commissioner Kevin Younis said, “I am thrilled to welcome Merideth Andreucci to the GO-SEMI team. New York has experienced tremendous success in attracting and expanding the semiconductor industry and the breadth of knowledge and experience Merideth brings to this role--especially in business development and sustainability--will only help us continue to succeed in growing the State’s semiconductor ecosystem.”

Incoming Empire State Development Senior Vice President & Executive Director of GO-SEMI Merideth Andreucci said, "I am profoundly grateful for the visionary leadership, dedicated work, and strong partnerships that have paved the way for this transformative initiative. I am proudly committed to implementing Governor Hochul’s ambitious goals, ensuring equitable outcomes for all New Yorkers, and fostering smart, sustainable growth for our communities."

Governor Hochul created GO-SEMI in 2023 to lead and centralize efforts to implement the Micron project; develop and advance policies to attract the semiconductor industry and its supply chain; coordinate workforce development and community investments between local, state, federal, and private partners; lead efforts to create, attract and retain the highly skilled workforce needed for success; and support cohesive development focused on smart growth principles. The Governor secured a $45 million investment for the ongoing operation of the office as part of the FY 2024 Budget.

In addition to Empire State Development, participating agencies and authorities include the Department of Labor, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, New York Power Authority, Department of Transportation, Department of State, Department of Environmental Conservation, Homes and Community Renewal, Department of Public Service and State University of New York and NY CREATES.

Establishing a Global Semiconductor Hub in New York State

Governor Hochul has maintained a strong commitment to building a modern economy in New York State by growing the semiconductor industry and attracting innovative businesses that create good paying, 21st century jobs. As part of the FY 2025 Budget, the Governor secured a $500 million capital investment to unlock a $10 billion partnership that will bring the next generation of semiconductor research – high NA EUV lithography – to New York’s Albany Nanotech Complex. The Governor also signed New York’s first-in-the-nation Green CHIPS legislation to build a thriving, sustainable chips industry in New York State, paving the way for historic investments from semiconductor manufacturers and supply chain companies like Micron, AMD, Edwards Vacuum, and TTM Technologies.