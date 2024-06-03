RequestWeed.com Launches to Revolutionize the Cannabis Industry, Including KYC-for-Cannabis Technology
RequestWeed.com, a groundbreaking technology company, announces its official launch today, included embedded age and identity verification software
Our team recognized that IDScan.net is at the leading edge of ID verification technology. This integration will transform the way our customers order and receive cannabis”GREENFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RequestWeed.com, a groundbreaking technology company, announces its official launch today and its premiere at the upcoming Flower Expo on June 5th and 6th in Greenfield, MA.
— Michael P. Ryan, CTO of RequestWeed.com
This innovative platform offers integrated technology solutions designed to improve compliance, reduce costs, drive revenue, and provide faster, more affordable technology solutions to the cannabis industry.
RequestWeed.com serves a broad spectrum of the cannabis market, including consumers, dispensaries, brands, delivery companies, and testing labs. And, exclusively, allows consumers to request products directly from local participating dispensaries.
Matthew Richman, CEO of RequestWeed.com, explains: "RequestWeed.com is the culmination of merging years of cannabis operating and consumer experience with top-tier IT expertise. Our platform is designed not just to ease existing pain points for cannabis operators but to create an online community that enhances access, integration, and collaboration among cannabis industry players and support companies."
New Identity Verification Feature Powered by IDScan.net DIVE
RequestWeed.com is excited to announce the integration of new identity verification technology, powered by IDScan.net. The IDV process will enhance the security of cannabis purchases for businesses - providing know your customer (KYC) tools similar to those used in banking and other highly regulated industries. This advanced functionality is part of RequestWeed.com’s ongoing commitment to ensuring a safe, secure, and compliant purchasing process.
Michael P. Ryan, CTO of Request Weed, states: "We chose IDScan.net’s capabilities because we have years of experience working together and have been longtime users of their VeriScan ID scanning product. Our team recognized they were at the leading edge of ID verification technology. This integration will transform the way our customers order and receive cannabis, ensuring a secure and reliable process.”
How Enhanced Verification through the Request Weed App Works
IDScan.net’s DIVE platform powers ID verification, allowing users to confirm their ID by snapping a photo of the front and back of their ID or passport. DIVE then uses face matching technology to match the user’s face in a selfie to their ID photo. This process instantly provides a match score, meeting a configurable threshold to ensure authenticity. Optionally, businesses can layer on checks against third party databases for even deeper identity confirmation.
DIVE can be used to verify age for eCommerce purchases of cannabis and improve security for deliveries. It will also be offered in-dispensary and at cannabis events to validate identity for check-in or pick-up.
Joshua Sheetz, VP of Engineering of IDScan.net, emphasizes, “Our goal is to continuously evolve to meet the changing needs of the cannabis industry. We want to provide the fastest, most accurate identity verification possible, without adding any unnecessary barriers or costs.”
Starting June 5th, 2024, RequestWeed.com users can enjoy this enhanced security feature, compatible with more than 10,000 global identity documents. All verification records are securely stored within the RequestWeed.com portal, for easy access and review.
Visit us during the Flower Expo to see firsthand how RequestWeed.com is transforming the cannabis industry or visit our website at www.requestweed.com.
About RequestWeed.com
RequestWeed.com delivers superior technology solutions that drive efficiency, increase revenue, and significantly reduce costs within the cannabis industry, all through an integrated platform designed for technological excellence and community building. We are proud to be veteran owned.
About IDScan.net
IDScan.net is an AI-powered identity verification platform powering the ID validation and identity proofing strategies of more than 2,000 cannabis dispensaries and 7,500 global businesses. We focus on outstanding customer experience, data automation, and fraud reduction for high compliance industries.
