US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Submarine Veteran Who Has Mesothelioma and Who Was Assigned to the Portsmouth Navy Yard to Call for Direct Access to The Nation's Top Lawyers for Better Compensation

"If you are a Navy Submarine Veteran and you have mesothelioma anywhere in the USA or you are their family member-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 for direct access to the nation's top lawyers.” — US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC , USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If you are a Navy Submarine Veteran who has just received news you have mesothelioma and you were assigned to the Portsmouth Navy Yard in Maine, please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 for direct access to attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox. Unlike almost any other law firm advertising to people with mesothelioma-Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox has an office in Maine and his law firm produces remarkable compensation results for their clients. Joe Belluck is one of the nation's most capable mesothelioma attorneys.

"We are advocates for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma and we really do provide direct access to the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys, because we know for certain the more skilled the mesothelioma attorney-the better the chances for a top compensation result for their Navy Veteran client.

"If you are a Navy Submarine Veteran and you have mesothelioma anywhere in the USA or you are their family member-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466. We really do provide direct access to the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys and our service is free. There is no other group like us in the USA." https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

Suggestions from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate for Veterans with mesothelioma nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

“Do you recall the names of shipmates-coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

“Did you have more than one job in the navy-armed forces where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?”

"Has your loved one's doctor told you that mesothelioma is a distinct possibility-but because they are so sick-weak-a biopsy to confirm the mesothelioma is not possible? If this is your loved one, please call us at 866-714-6466."

Important Note: “We are advocates for Navy Veterans who have developed mesothelioma anywhere in the USA-and as we say all the time we want these people to receive the best possible financial compensation results. We have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for nearly two decades-and to make sure the best compensation happens for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer we offer direct access to the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys. For more information a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members are welcome to call us anytime at 866-714-6466." https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com