RIEMA to Host Public Assistance Applicant Briefings

Cranston, RI – This week, the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) will host Public Assistance Applicant Briefings for the severe weather that occurred from January 9, 2024, to January 13, 2024. The briefings will provide detailed information on who can apply, how to apply, and what is considered eligible for reimbursement.

FEMA Public Assistance is available to eligible applicants, including state, tribal, and local governments, as well as certain Private Non-Profits (PNP). RIEMA invites representatives from the following agencies and organizations in Kent, Newport, and Washington Counties to attend:

- Private & Public Non-Profit Organizations - Local Government - Narragansett Indian Tribe - Police and Fire Departments - School Districts - State Government Agencies

The Public Assistance Program provides federal financial assistance on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and repairing or replacing public infrastructure or facilities damaged by the severe flooding and rain that occurred in Rhode Island from January 9, 2024, to January 13, 2024.

Scheduled Applicant Briefings:

1. Date: Wednesday, May 22 Time: 10 am – 11:30 am Location: Coventry - Council Chambers, 1670 Flat River Rd, Coventry

2. Date: Thursday, May 23 Time: 10 am – 11:30 am Location: Middletown Fire Department, 239 Wyatt Rd, Middletown

3. Date: Thursday, May 24 Time: 10 am – 11:30 am Location: Narragansett - Council Chambers, 25 Fifth Ave, Narragansett

In addition to the above-mentioned eligible applicants, the following types of PNP organizations in Kent, Newport and Washington Counties may also be eligible (PNP organizations must have IRS or State Certification and be open to the general public):

• Community Centers • Custodial Care Facilities • Educational Institutions • Emergency Facilities • Healthcare Facilities • Homeless Shelters • Libraries • Medical Facilities • Museums • Rehabilitation Facilities • Senior Citizens Centers • Shelter Workshops • Utilities • Zoos

To be eligible for reimbursement, all applicants must have incurred costs exceeding $3,900 related to the severe weather that occurred from January 9 – 13, 2024.

For additional information, contact RIEMA at (401) 946-9996.

# # #

Contact: Armand Randolph (401) 641 - 8269 Assistant Director Communications www.riema.ri.gov

PR: 0524-02