Senior Class Honors Faculty at Graduation

The UNC School of Medicines Class of ’24 took to the stage to celebrate the next stage of their medical journey on May 11th.

Pictured from left to right: Drs. Koyal Jain, Heather Tarantino, Cristin Colford, Evan Raff

Koyal Jain, MD, MPH, an associate professor of medicine in the Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, was honored with the Professor award bestowed by the senior class in recognition of outstanding contributions to their medical education.

Evan Raff, MD, an associate professor of medicine in the Division of Hospital Medicine, had the honor of being a hooder, symbolically placing hoods over the heads of graduates to mark their transition to doctorate degree holders.

