Dr. Julie M. Milner, Esq., announced that she is running for Queens Civil Court judge
EINPresswire.com/ -- At a recent press conference, Dr. Julie M. Milner, Esq., https://www.juliemilner.com/ announced that she is running for Queens Civil Court judge in the Democratic Primary on June 25th. Milner, a constitutional and civil rights attorney managing her own firm, is also an education professor and dissertation advisor at Long Island University. “I bring a wealth of legal experience along with a scholarly approach to the bench,” says Milner, “My twin passions are law and education.”
Serving as an arbitrator for over a decade with the Part 137 Attorney Client Fee Dispute program in Queens Civil Court has honed Milner’s skills at balancing inequities. “My three campaign values are Equity, Trust and Justice,” Milner says. “Equity is crucial to ensuring equal access to justice. There is an inherent imbalance of power between litigants and attorneys, litigants and the court, and even attorneys and the judge. The judge must treat everyone with respect, be patient with newly admitted attorneys, and ensure that litigants understand the process.” Milner is especially concerned with people who cannot afford to hire a lawyer and adds, “Due care must be given to pro se litigants. Judges have a heightened responsibility to ensure justice for those who do not have the benefit of an attorney.”
Milner acknowledges that the term “equity” has been weaponized to pit some marginalized groups against others but embodies the original meaning of the word. “Equity to me is equal access, not equalization of outcomes. We need to equalize access to justice in the courtroom.”
A fiercely independent reformer, Milner is running for Queens Civil Court Judge to ensure democracy through a free and fair election. She believes strongly our judges must be elected rather than selected. “Year after year, I go to vote, and it says ‘pick any four of the following judicial candidates’ and there are only four! ‘Pick any two’ and there are only two! Rarely have I seen a competitive race. This is a selection, not an election,” Milner explains. “A free and fair election is the cornerstone of democracy. Our Constitutional Republic demands election integrity.”
Milner is concerned that judges are being selected behind a closed-door process, “These seats belong to We the People, not to the Party machine to dole out to political hacks as party favors.” Milner believes it is her civic duty to run to give the people a meaningful choice in this year’s Primary on June 25th.
Milner hopes to inspire other attorneys to campaign in the future and to run a clean race, “When I give speeches, I do not try to convince people to vote for me. I never say I am the best, or most qualified. I never disparage my opponents. Instead, I tell voters to do their due diligence and look up all the candidates. Not just the judicial ones, but everyone on the ballot. See whose values align with their own. See whose background and experience inspire confidence that they will serve the voter and fairly represent their issues. Win or lose, I am doing my civic duty to inform and engage voters.”
Milner enjoys going out into the streets and door-to-door to meet new people. “Voters are shocked to see a judicial candidate in person. There are many communities that don’t see any candidates at all or even their elected officials. They feel abandoned and neglected,” Milner explains. She often goes out on the campaign trail with other candidates who are independent of the machine. They call themselves the Queens Dream Team, “We get an ear full when we say we are running on the Democratic line until we explain that we are running against the machine. Then we get hugs and selfies,” Milner says. “People are ready for a change. But that can’t happen unless they show up to the Primary on June 25th. The local candidates going against the machine won’t get a second chance in November. We have to win in June or it's over.” To learn more about Milner’s campaign, visit her website at: https://www.juliemilner.com/.
First photo title: Dr. Julie M. Milner, Esq.
Second photo title: Queens Dream Team: (Far right): Rosa Sanchez for 38B District Leader; Ricardo Pacheco for 38 Assembly; Julie Milner and Glenda Hernandez for Queens Court; Rengang Wang, (far left) Treasurer of Committee to Elect Dr. Julie M. Milner, Esq., to Queens Civil Court).
