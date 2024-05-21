DEP Accepting Nominations Through July 19 to Recognize Those Making a Difference by Recycling and Advancing Sustainability

(24/P018) TRENTON –The Department of Environmental Protection is now accepting nominations for its annual recycling awards program that honors individuals, agencies and businesses that are making a difference to advance recycling and sustainability in New Jersey, Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced today.

The DEP, in partnership with the Association of New Jersey Recyclers (ANJR), is accepting nominations for awards in 11 categories. Those interested in submitting a nomination can now view the 2024 Nomination Packet to find more information about the award program and complete the included nomination application. Applications must be submitted to njrecycles@dep.nj.gov through Friday, July 19.

“New Jersey has a long history of championing recycling and sustainability,” said Commissioner LaTourette. “These awards shine the spotlight on the efforts of those who are leading by example by finding innovative ways to advance recycling and sustainability at home, at work, in our communities and in our schools. Help us share their ideas and passion by submitting nominations for this year’s recycling awards.”

Nominations will be accepted for the following categories: Institution, Business, Retail Merchant, Government, Leadership, Rising Star, Recycling Industry, Outstanding Educator/Educational Program, Volunteer Citizen, Source Reduction/Resource Management/Sustainability, and Recycled Products Procurement Star.

Nominees are evaluated by a panel of judges from DEP’s Air, Energy & Materials Sustainability (AEMS) program and ANJR on their ability to demonstrate measurable outcomes, commitment to education and outreach, replicability of their efforts, innovation, and going beyond regulatory standards. Those chosen for an award will be notified in September and honored at a recognition ceremony this fall.

“The DEP’s annual recycling awards program not only highlights the impressive accomplishments undertaken in the fields of recycling, waste reduction, recycled product procurement and sustainability in New Jersey, but also inspires others to strive for excellence in sustainable waste management, which in turn advances the environmental goals of our state,” said Paul Baldauf, Assistant Commissioner for Air, Energy & Materials Sustainability. “Recycling keeps millions of tons of materials out of landfills and other disposal facilities, conserves natural resources, saves energy, and reduces emissions of water and air pollutants, including greenhouse gas emissions.”

Award winners announced last year included a medical center that implemented strong food waste reduction measures, a beauty products business that recycled or reused more than half of the waste it generated, a municipal recycling program that allows residents to recycle non-traditional recyclable materials and an associate teaching professor at Rutgers University who teaches a course in sustainability and encourages her students to live more sustainably.

New Jersey has long been a national leader in recycling - it was the first state to require recycling by passing mandatory recycling legislation in 1987. Recycling is now a familiar part of the day-to-day lives of our state’s residents, businesses, and institutions, and has proven over the years to be an environmental and economic success story.

The Association of New Jersey Recyclers is a non-profit, non-partisan network representing the public and private sectors that works to promote sustainability by encouraging sound resource management and recycling strategies through education, advocacy and enhancing professional standards.

