Mohawk Valley Community Downtowns Moving Forward

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a total of 28 transformational projects for the Mohawk Valley region as part of two economic development programs: the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and NY Forward. Eleven projects were announced for the Village of Clinton and Town of Kirkland, the Round 6 winner of a $10 million DRI award. Eight projects were announced for the Village of Cooperstown, a Round 1 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award. The Villages of Dolgeville and Sharon Springs, both Round 1 NY Forward winners with $2.25 million awards, received four and five projects, respectively.

“The Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs are essential in supporting New York’s downtowns,” Governor Hochul said. “Funding for these projects will assist communities to carry out their visions to energize their communities and enhance quality of life for their residents and all those who visit.”

Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI)

The Village of Clinton and the Town of Kirkland were named the Mohawk Valley’s winner of the sixth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative in 2023. The eleven projects selected seek to encourage an inclusive and accessible community by rebuilding key public spaces, develop affordable housing units in close proximity to downtown amenities and invest in key downtown institutions like the Kirkland Art Center.

This new investment, coupled with past funding, will create a strong foundation for revitalizing downtowns. This includes the rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of historic buildings, along with infill development offering mixed-income housing options.

The DRI investments are part of the Governor's ongoing efforts to revitalize the economy and create more opportunities in the Mohawk Valley. The DRI is led by the Department of State, which provides technical assistance as each participating community develops a Strategic Investment Plan identifying specific projects which, together, realize a unique vision for the revitalization of the downtown area.

The DRI-funded projects directly complement the community’s Strategic Investment Plan. They are consistent with the key goals outlined in the plan, such as emphasizing the Town & Village’s unique character through genuine experiences. This focus on authenticity aims to attract new residents and businesses, fostering organic growth. Additionally, the awarded projects prioritize inclusive development, ensuring that the Clinton-Kirkland community’s rich heritage and diversity are celebrated and respected.

The Village of Clinton and Town of Kirkland joined the communities of Utica, Rome, Amsterdam, Oneonta, Gloversville, and Little Falls, which were the Mohawk Valley's winners in the first five DRI rounds.

The $9.7 million State investment in these projects through the DRI will leverage additional public and private investments as the revitalization process proceeds and builds momentum.

The 11 Clinton and Kirkland DRI projects, totaling $9.7 million, include:

Reimagine, re-create: Transform Community Arts at the Kirkland Art Center ($1,931,000)

Renovate the Kirkland Art Center (KAC) into a modern, accessible community arts facility. The KAC will rebuild the old barn structure to include a state-of-the-art pottery studio, children's dance studio and spaces for traditional and visual arts programming. The KAC will also add a new culinary arts studio and stabilize the historic church structure.

Reimagine the Village Green ($2,000,000)

Redesign the Village Green to improve traffic flow, increase pedestrian accessibility and add amenities within the historic greenspace. Proposed improvements include new landscaping, lighting the replacement/relocation of sidewalks and the addition of a public Wi-Fi network.

Construct New Apartment Buildings on Lewis Road ($1,500,000)

Reactivate historically vacant land by constructing apartments near the Village. The project adds to the Town's housing stock in a desirable and walkable area.

Build New Apartment(s) Community on Remediated Brownfield at Taylor Ave. and Utica St. ($1,500,000)

Build a small apartment community on a vacant brownfield at the north end of the Village of Clinton. The project will expand the Village's housing stock and improve connectivity within the Village.

Convert Vacant Commercial Space into a New Craft Hard Cider Operation at 43 College St. ($270,000)

Convert a former commercial laundry facility to expand local craft cider operations and encourage agrotourism in the Village. The project will result in a new offshoot of the Clinton Cider Mill dedicated to the production of craft hard cider using locally sourced fruit pressed at the Mill's Elm Street location.

Expand the Clinton Cider Mill for Year-Round Operation in its 100th Year ($364,000)

Expand the existing retail space with a new, climate controlled, ADA-compliant addition that will include an expanded outdoor seating area, indoor dining space, customer bathrooms and a wheelchair lift into the building.

Expand Amenities at the Kirkland Town Library to Reflect Emerging Needs ($153,000)

Create a public incubator/makerspace, gathering space and mural to respond to emerging needs in the community.

Build New Housing at 17 Kirkland Ave ($440,000)

Construct a new apartment building, providing much-needed residential space in a neighborhood and improve the quality and quantity of the Village's housing stock.

Establish the Clinton-Kirkland Small Project Fund ($600,000)

The Clinton-Kirkland Small Project Fund will be accessible for businesses and non-profit organizations to conduct building upgrades, such as facades or interior upgrades.

Create Complete Streets for All ($750,000)

Implement a series of complete streets improvements to increase walkability and accessibility in key areas. Improvements will be made along Franklin, Elm, Norton, Kirkland and McBride.

Placemaking through Branding, Marketing and Wayfinding ($192,000)

Enhance the visibility of the Clinton-Kirkland downtown area and small business community through a large-scale branding and marketing campaign and the installation of wayfinding signage.

NY Forward

Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. NY Forward investments are part of the Governor's ongoing efforts to revitalize the economy and create more opportunities in the Mohawk Valley Region of New York State.

The Village of Cooperstown NY Forward Projects, totaling $4.5 Million, include:

Develop Willow Brook Residential Housing ($1,300,000)

Develop 13 new residential units in a mix of apartment and townhomes in the Railroad Avenue district, including the integration of an historic structure on the site.

Create a Community Art Space at 53 Pioneer Street ($640,000)

Rehabilitate a significant historic structure for year-round use as a community art space and artist studio.

Improve Pedestrian Conditions on Pioneer Alley ($530,000)

Improve the pedestrian environment in Pioneer Alley by repaving the surface with macadam and brick and adding lighting.

Redesign and Improve Pedestrian Conditions on Hoffman Lane ($743,000)

Transform Hoffman Lane by improving pedestrian design and elevating Hoffman Lane as a gateway to Lakefront Park.

Build Sidewalks on Grove Street ($310,000)

Install sidewalks and crosswalks to facilitate connectivity between Main Street, the Trolley Lot and Glen Avenue.

Improve Access and Circulation on Fowler Way ($625,000)

Design and implement improvements to enhance safe pedestrian and vehicular circulation, improve ADA access and elevate the gateway to Doubleday Field from Chestnut Street.

Improve Wayfinding Along Upper Main Street ($52,000)

Install new wayfinding signage along upper Main Street in order to draw pedestrians to points of interest between the Trolley Lot and lower Main Street.

Small Project Fund ($300,000)

Establish a Small Project Fund for facade restoration, small building improvements, public art and business assistance.

The Village of Sharon Springs NY Forward Projects, totaling $2.25 Million, include:

Renovate Historic Klinkhart Hall, 191 Main Street ($541,000)

Restore the building to house a community center and theatre to support local arts programming. Completely renovate the interior of the second floor, stabilize the first floor to be safe for occupancy, and install a sprinkler system on all floors, an elevator to provide ADA access to the second floor, and facade improvements to revamp the exterior.

Redevelop Chalybeate Spring Park, 199 Main Street ($1,000,000)

Relocate the Chalybeate Spring Temple, construct a new event pavilion at the rear of the park, and install formal pathways, improved lighting, new landscaping, benches, handicap parking, reinforced greenspace for food trucks, public restroom and storage building.

Renovate the Historic Lehman Block ($240,000)

Renovate and restore the exterior of the entire 7,500 square-foot historic structure including siding, windows, door trim, eaves, and corbels. Upgrade the stone foundation, expand the drainage system, install insulation, and restore one of the storefronts.

Free Spa District Public Wi-Fi, Main Street ($169,000)

Install 3,000 LF broadband fiber and shared network equipment on public and private structures for the implementation of an open public Wi-Fi service at no cost to provide year-round support for five years along Main Street.

Implement Small Project Fund, NY Forward Area ($300,000)

Provide small businesses and organizations within the Sharon Springs NY Forward rea with the financial support needed to bridge potential funding gaps for building renovations, business assistance, public art, and soft costs.

The Village of Dolgeville NY Forward Projects, totaling $2.25 Million, include:

Transform Center Park ($1,770,000)

Improvements include a partially enclosed pavilion with public restrooms, a kitchen and a three-season community event room. The project will also include the construction of a splash park located near the existing playground as well as the installation of a multi-use path at the western boundary of the park along Helmer Avenue.

Create Fitness Center at 31-33 South Main Street ($135,000)

This building will be renovated for a women's fitness center on the first floor in addition to a facade renovation. A critical part of the project will replace the current natural gas space heaters with a high-efficiency heat pump.

Renovate Former Food Basket at 14 Baker Street ($117,000)

Renovate the former “Food Basket” building and establish a deli and small grocery.

Establish a Small Project Fund ($228,000)

This project will create a grant fund for a wide array of improvements including facade renovation, commercial or residential unit rehabilitation, select business assistance activities or public art.

Acting New York Secretary of State Brendan C. Hughes said, “The Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs work to bring new opportunities for communities and spur regional growth. The projects in Clinton, Kirkland, Cooperstown, Dolgeville and Sharon Springs will help these communities achieve their vision and goals for revitalization while also preserving and enhancing the historical character that makes them so unique. We look forward to continuing to work with each of these communities as they move forward with their projects.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the DRI and NY Forward programs continue to support projects that generate new investments and encourage transformational change in our urban cores. The locally-envisioned plans from these five Mohawk Valley communities—ranging from safer sidewalks and additional housing, to improved arts and recreational spaces--will boost cultural vibrancy and spur economic development, benefiting both residents and visitors to the region.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “These investments in Clinton, Kirkland, Cooperstown, Dolgeville, and Sharon Springs will continue New York State's dedication to creating opportunities for neighborhoods to grow in all of our communities. The 28 projects put more than $16 million to work to create affordable housing, improve traffic safety, enhance the local economy, and revitalize the artistic community. Thank you to Governor Hochul and all our partners for prioritizing investments that will transform the Mohawk Valley for generations to come.”

MVREDC Co-Chairs Larry Gilroy, President at Gilroy Kernan & Gilroy, and Dr. Marion Terenzio, SUNY Cobleskill President said, “These exciting project announcements further demonstrate the impact of partnership in the Mohawk Valley. Through visionary initiatives like the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, local governments, private investors, and the public unite to nurture a community’s vision and future. Governor Hochul's vision for a better New York begins with tending to our local communities' vitality.”

State Senator Joseph Griffo said, “The plan that the Town of Kirkland and Village of Clinton put together enabled them to successfully obtain funding that will improve connectivity, accessibility and streetscapes, invest in the Kirkland Art Center and other downtown institutions and support additional commercial and residential opportunities in the area. These projects will strengthen these communities and help to position them for an even brighter future.”

State Senator Peter Oberacker said, “Cooperstown and Sharon Springs won NY Forward funding thanks to plans that exhibited compelling visions for economic development and community growth. These projects, conceived by local stakeholders, will highlight the history of these villages while building for a successful future that will benefit the entire Mohawk Valley region.”

Assemblymember Chris Tague said, “I'm thrilled to hear the news that multiple communities in our district will receive downtown revitalization investments. From developing a community art center to improving pedestrian conditions, these are significant projects that will improve the quality of life for all in the community and will continue to offer experiences for those familiar and new to the area. I want to thank the governor for her partnership in this investment, and I look forward to seeing these projects completed!”

Assemblymember Brian Miller said, “I am so thrilled that the transformational projects for the Town of Kirkland and Village of Clinton for the use of their Downtown Revitalization Initiative Grant, were announced today by Governor Kathy Hochul. Their commitment to developing a vibrant and sustainable downtown economy is truly commendable. With projects such as renovating the Kirkland Art Center into a modern community arts facility, redesigning the Village Green for improved accessibility and amenities, and constructing new apartments, the transformation is bound to be remarkable. I look forward to seeing the results of their vision and planning. Congratulations to all involved on this well-deserved achievement, and thank you to the Governor.”

Sharon Springs Mayor Denise Kelly said, "We are thrilled to see Governor Hochul support these transformative projects in the Village of Sharon Springs and look forward to working with the state to see our community thrive.”

Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh said, “Our Village is incredibly excited to move forward with all these wonderful projects selected by Governor Hochul! The mix of public, private, and arts oriented projects will be truly transformative to our small community which welcomes thousands of visitors each year. Funded public projects will enable significant improvements to streetscapes and pedestrian access in our downtown business area and to our historic Doubleday Field, all without burdening our local taxpayers. Private development of townhouse and apartment housing will benefit residents and local employers and support the Village's efforts to be recognized as a Pro Housing Community. In particular, renovation of historic 53 Pioneer and its development as an arts center will add important year round vibrancy to our downtown. I am very appreciative of Governor Hochul and the Department of State staff who facilitated the NY Forward process and sincerely thank all the members of the Local Planning Committee and Village residents for their input and development of these community driven projects.”

Village of Clinton Mayor Elizabeth Tantillo said, “A grateful Village of Clinton is thrilled with the results of the DRI awards. We appreciate the great State of New York having confidence in Clinton and Kirkland to invest in our nonprofits, businesses, housing projects, and municipalities to make our area economically robust and a destination.”

Village of Dolgeville Mayor Mary Puznowski said, “I am thrilled and most grateful to hear the news from Governor Hochul’s office regarding the Village of Dolgeville’s $2.25 Million New York Forward project designations! The projects chosen, including multiple improvements to the Center Park project; renovations to the former Food Basket site; creation of a fitness Center on South Main St; and the establishment of a small project fund of $228,000 will certainly be transformative to the Village of Dolgeville, its residents and the downtown area. The future is getting brighter in the Village of Dolgeville!”

DRI and NY Forward communities developed Strategic Implementation Plans (SIPs), which create a vision for future of their downtown and identify and recommend a slate of complementary, transformative and implementable projects that support that vision. The SIPs are guided by a Local Planning Committee (LPC) comprised of local and regional leaders, stakeholders, and community representatives, with the assistance of an assigned consultant and DOS staff, all of whom conduct extensive community outreach and engagement when determining projects.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and NY Forward are cornerstones of the state’s economic development policy. The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. NY Forward was created in 2022 to revitalize smaller and rural communities throughout the state so that all communities can benefit from the state’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges. Led by the Department of State—with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority the DRI and NY Forward represent an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation. Both programs are creating a critical mass of vibrant downtowns in every region of the state that is enhancing economic development, promoting quality of life, fostering socio-economic development and achieving the state’s bold climate goals.

In the first seven rounds of the DRI, the state has committed $800 million, investing in 81 downtowns ripe for revitalization that have the potential to become magnets for redevelopment, business, job creation, greater economic and housing diversity and opportunity. In the first two rounds of NY Forward, the state has committed $200 million, investing in 43 smaller and rural downtowns.

With the Governor’s commitment this year of an additional $100 million each for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, the State has now invested a combined total of $1.2 billion in both programs since their inception, serving 124 communities combined.