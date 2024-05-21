Arborview Capital Achieves B Corp Certification, Amplifying Its Commitment to Sustainability and Climate Investing
Arborview Capital, a venture capital firm investing in businesses driving a cleaner, more sustainable economy, is proud to announce its B Corp CertificationWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arborview Capital, a leading venture capital firm investing in businesses driving a cleaner, more sustainable economy, is proud to announce its B Corp Certification from B Lab. The certification underscores Arborview's mission to increase resource efficiency and sustainability through its portfolio companies.
"From our inception, the dual mission of marrying financial returns with real-world climate impact has been our guiding star," said Karl Khoury, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Arborview Capital. "Achieving B Corp Certification is a testament to our team's dedication and a signal to our investors, portfolio companies, and the broader market that we are deeply committed to this path."
Founded in 2008, Arborview was an early leader in scaling businesses that contribute to a more resource-efficient economy. With a portfolio focused on energy efficiency, water efficiency, innovative materials, and resilient food systems, Arborview has demonstrated an ability to identify and partner with companies meeting the demand for cleaner alternatives.
The firm's rigorous impact measurement and management process incorporates data from portfolio companies to set the product roadmap and inform strategic decisions. Arborview has used the B Assessment for nearly a decade as a diagnostic tool when working with companies to identify strengths and weaknesses and stimulate ideas on best practices. By securing its own B Corp certification, Arborview reinforces its leadership in climate investing.
"Achieving B Corp certification is a culmination of nearly two decades aligning our investment strategy with businesses solving critical sustainability challenges," said Joe Lipscomb, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "We felt it was important to have granular measurements. This certification holds us accountable to the same rigorous standards we expect from our portfolio companies."
"Having our B Corp score allows us to convey our commitment in a very tangible way to stakeholders. We can openly discuss where we have room for improvement and share areas of strength," shared Carolyn Farley, Partner.
