Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,063 in the last 365 days.

Statement by Premier King on Paramedic Services Week

CANADA, May 21 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on Paramedic Services Week:

“Today, I want to recognize all those who provide paramedic services to Islanders across our province, and their families who support them. The vital work of paramedics extends far beyond emergency response – they are a cornerstone of our healthcare system, providing essential care in our communities every day.

Paramedic Services Week runs from May 19 to May 25. This year’s theme, 'Help us Help you,' highlights the importance of timely assistance during emergencies – every second counts when an emergency occurs. But paramedics do so much more than just respond to emergencies. They deliver care in Islanders' homes, support mobile mental health initiatives, work alongside hospital teams, and so much more.

Paramedics also play a crucial role in educating the public on what to do when an emergency occurs. Their efforts in informing and guiding individuals on how to assist, protect themselves, and support the patient until help arrives is critical to assisting paramedics in saving lives. 

On behalf of all Islanders, I want to thank all paramedics for their service and unwavering dedication to the wellbeing of all Islanders.” 

You just read:

Statement by Premier King on Paramedic Services Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more