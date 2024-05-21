Statement by Premier King on Paramedic Services Week

CANADA, May 21 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on Paramedic Services Week:

“Today, I want to recognize all those who provide paramedic services to Islanders across our province, and their families who support them. The vital work of paramedics extends far beyond emergency response – they are a cornerstone of our healthcare system, providing essential care in our communities every day.

Paramedic Services Week runs from May 19 to May 25. This year’s theme, 'Help us Help you,' highlights the importance of timely assistance during emergencies – every second counts when an emergency occurs. But paramedics do so much more than just respond to emergencies. They deliver care in Islanders' homes, support mobile mental health initiatives, work alongside hospital teams, and so much more.

Paramedics also play a crucial role in educating the public on what to do when an emergency occurs. Their efforts in informing and guiding individuals on how to assist, protect themselves, and support the patient until help arrives is critical to assisting paramedics in saving lives.

On behalf of all Islanders, I want to thank all paramedics for their service and unwavering dedication to the wellbeing of all Islanders.”