Flood Insurance Market is Poised to Grow a Robust CAGR of +15.6% by 2030
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Flood Insurance Market is expected to see a growth rate of 15.6% from 2023 to 2030.
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest survey on Flood Insurance Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Flood Insurance to better demonstrate competitive environment. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end-use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecasted till 2030. The outbreak of the latest scenario in Flood Insurance market has made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in the value chain has made a serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of the coverage and profiled in the study are Allianz (Germany), Zurich Financial Services (Switzerland), Allstate (United States), Tokio Marine (Japan), Assurant (United States), Chubb (United States), PICC (China), Sompo Japan Nipponkoa (Japan), CPIC (China), PingAn (China).
Flood Insurance Market Overview
Flood insurance is refer as the specific insurance coverage which is against property loss from flooding. Insurers often refer to the topographical maps which denote lowlands, floodplains and flood-ways that are susceptible to flooding to determine the risk factors for specific properties. Due to the rising threat related to the natural calamities insurance related to the life are been increasing, while there are some threats as well which are associated with the flood insurance, which is due to the trust factor and also there is low awareness about the flood insurance in some of the under developed locations.
Market Trends
Rising inclination towards different capital investment
Market Drivers
High volume industrialised countries and Global economic growth
Market Opportunities:
The sector is undergoing extraordinary modernisation
Flood Insurance Market Segmentation
Market Analysis by Types: Life Insurance, Non-Life Insurance
Market Analysis by Applications: Residential, Commercial, Other
Market Leaders & Development Strategies:
In November 2022, SageSure, a provider of catastrophe-exposed property insurance launched an affordable and innovative private flood insurance product in Texas, underwritten by Palomar Specialty Insurance Company. The product aims to provide comprehensive flood insurance coverage to homeowners in the state, where flooding is a common occurrence. The global flood insurance market is competitive in nature, with many insurers offering flood insurance products to consumers. However, the market is also somewhat fragmented, with some insurers specializing in specific regions or types of flood risks. The level of competition and fragmentation in this market can vary depending on the region and regulatory environment. Companies in this market have been investing heavily in research and development activities and developing improved products in order to gain a greater competitive advantage. The key players in this market include Allianz, AXA, Zurich Insurance Group, American International Group (AIG), and Munich Re among others.
HTF MI provides customized studies specific to regional and country-level reports for the following areas.
• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt, and South Africa.
• Europe: the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.
• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, etc.
