A Bungalow with Endless Potential
A stunning 4,060 sq ft bungalow on a 65 x 160 lot in Etobicoke is now available.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stunning Etobicoke Property on Expansive Lot: A Rare Opportunity
Nestled in one of Etobicoke’s most sought-after neighborhoods, a rare gem has just hit the market. Located at the prime intersection of Dundas Street and Royal York Road, this extraordinary property boasts a generous 65 x 160 lot, offering endless possibilities for its new owner.
Dreaming of a cozy family home, a luxurious renovation, or a lucrative multi-unit development? This property provides the perfect canvas.
"This property offers a versatile foundation for various projects.
"To schedule a viewing and explore the possibilities this property offers, contact Felicia Pizzonia.
With Felicia’s expertise, this Etobicoke lot can be developed into a home or investment property."
**Prime Location**
Situated in the heart of Etobicoke, this property is conveniently located near top-rated schools, lush parks, and a variety of shopping and dining options. The excellent transit links and proximity to major highways ensure easy commutes and accessibility to all that Toronto has to offer.
**Live, Renovate, or Build**
This versatile property can be enjoyed as is, with its well-maintained interiors and beautiful outdoor space. For those with a vision, it offers incredible potential for renovation, allowing customization and creation of a dream home. Additionally, the lot size and prime location present an exciting opportunity for developers to build a multi-unit residence, capitalizing on the growing demand for housing in this desirable area.
**A Dream Home Awaits**
Felicia Pizzonia, a renowned businesswoman, realtor, builder, and bestselling author, is proud to present this unique property. With extensive experience in real estate and construction, Felicia offers unparalleled expertise and personalized service to help navigate options and realize visions.
Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity. Contact Felicia Pizzonia today to schedule a viewing and explore the endless possibilities this property has to offer. With Felicia’s guidance, this prime Etobicoke lot can become the home or investment of your dreams.
**About Felicia Pizzonia**
Felicia Pizzonia is a distinguished business creator, realtor, accomplished builder, and bestselling author of multiple books. Known for her exceptional client service and deep knowledge of the Toronto real estate market, Felicia has a proven track record of helping clients find their perfect investment property or home. Her unique background in building, mindset and writing empowers her clients with the insights and confidence needed to make informed decisions.
