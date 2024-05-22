Eta Space Develops New Space Power Inverter
Qualification Testing Clears this Critical Component for Flight on LOXSAT MissionROCKLEDGE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eta Space, a leader in Cryogenic Fluid Management (CFM) technologies for space and energy applications, is excited to announce successful development of a new power inverter for cryocooler operation in a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) science mission. Designed and tested in-house in Rockledge, Florida, this Flight Power Inverter (FPI) supplies up to 240 watts of power programmable through an external command voltage. The electronics assembly has been designed to survive launch vibrations and meet electromagnetic interference (EMI) specifications.
“The FPI-240-LEO can be configured to supply custom start and stop waveforms including one for motor soft start”, said Curtis Ihlefeld, the creator of the inverter design. “Telemetry information including software status, internal temperatures and electrical measurements are available through its serial port.”
The flight version of the FPI-240-LEO has been installed into the electronics enclosure and attached to the LOXSAT payload. Upon final assembly, the payload will undergo integrated acceptance testing including vibration, EMI, and thermal vacuum operation this summer. The payload will then be shipped to Rocket Lab USA in preparation for a February 2025 launch. Once in orbit, the inverter will play a critical role in completing the mission test objectives.
Development of flight power inverters will continue at Eta Space as an adapted technology offering. The LEO model is currently modified and tested for higher radiation levels including lunar surface applications, providing power to In-situ Resource Utilization systems.
About Eta Space: Founded in 2019 by former NASA and contractor personnel with over 130 years of combined experience in CFM, Eta Space is a technology development company that specializes in applying advanced cryogenic systems to solve critical problems in the new space field and the future hydrogen energy economy. https://etaspace.com
