Renewable Constructions Services Inc. Announces Merger with Alternative Power Partners LLC
RCSI, a designer and constructor of solar and energy storage, is merging with Alternative Power Partners, a renewable energy project developer and financier.SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renewable Construction Services Inc. (RCSI), a leading designer and constructor of solar generation and energy storage projects, today announced a merger with Alternative Power Partners, LLC, specializing in full-service renewable energy project development and finance. As a result of this congeneric merger, Alternative Power Partners’ David Brian will become Principal of RCSI and president of its electrical division, said RCSI CEO / Principal Drew Lippert.
"David is a veteran and innovator in the clean energy sector, bringing a wealth of expertise in Engineering Procurement and Construction contracting, development, and finance to RCSI," said Lippert. "By joining forces, RCSI can enhance our ability to deliver a comprehensive suite of services to our customers and independent power producers. This includes expertise in structuring power purchase agreements, connecting developers and investors to optimize project funding, and providing turnkey Engineering Procurement & Construction services."
Noting Brian’s 28 years of experience in the power market, RCSI General Manager Jake Lippert added: “We welcome the strength of David’s leadership for our electrical division and the experience that comes from developing and closing more than 3.2GW of distributed generation, wind, and utility-scale solar projects across the United States.”
Brian is a nationally recognized and industry-awarded executive with expertise in renewable energy development, mergers and acquisitions, asset management, engineering, construction, and procurement. He will help RCSI expand its capabilities in design, electrical construction, development, operations and maintenance, and strategic project finance, improving partnerships and customer relations.
"As pioneers in this industry, Drew and I have known each other for a long time and are looking forward to combining our complementary strengths and professional relationships to effectively collaborate with our customers, and build upon the exceptional reputation RCSI has established," said Brian.
Prior to founding Alternative Power Partners, Brian was responsible for business development for a renewable entity established by Blackstone Energy Partners and founded renewable energy business units for two national Engineering Procurement & Construction (EPC) service firms. In these ventures, his direct efforts secured more than $2.5B in contracts and assets, while exceeding stakeholders’ growth and investment goals.
About RCSI
Renewable Construction Services Inc. (RCSI) is a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, based in Southern California. Dedicated to creating sustainable design-build ecosystems with cutting-edge solar structures to drive the advancement of clean energy, RCSI specializes in offering comprehensive turnkey project development, engineering, procurement, and construction services for commercial, industrial, community, and utility scale solar and battery storage facilities. The company also provides extensive financial assistance to seamlessly connect clients, investors, and independent power producers for a unified and efficient approach. Since its founding in 2016, RCSI has completed more than 100MW of solar project installations throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.renewablecsi.com.
###
Jake Lippert
Renewable Construction Services Inc.
+1 760-206-8285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube