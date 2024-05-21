Kindred Homes Unveils Newest Community, Westside Preserve, in Midlothian, Texas
Dallas-Based Home Builder Announces New Community in Booming Suburb And Invites Public To Grand Opening Event on June 27th.
Westside Preserve is representative of our commitment to providing families with homes that offer both comfort and quality craftsmanship. We're excited to be back in the Midlothian area.”MIDLOTHIAN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kindred Homes is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its latest community, Westside Preserve, situated in the vibrant city of Midlothian, Texas. Nestled within the scenic landscapes of Ellis County, Westside Preserve offers a remarkable blend of modern living and suburban charm.
— Todd Miller
Kindred Homes cordially invites the public to its grand opening event on June 27th from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM. Attendees will enjoy a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by guided tours of the beautifully designed model home. A complimentary lunch will be provided, giving guests the opportunity to mingle and discuss the exciting features of the community. Additionally, there will be prizes and giveaways, making the event both informative and enjoyable for all who attend.
Conveniently located at 3141 Miller Road, Midlothian, TX 76065, the model home of Westside Preserve is now open to the public by appointment. Prospective homeowners are warmly invited to explore the stunning craftsmanship and thoughtful designs that characterize this exceptional community.
Todd Miller, DFW President of Kindred Homes, expressed his enthusiasm about the project, stating, "Westside Preserve is representative of our commitment to providing families with homes that offer both comfort and quality craftsmanship. We're excited to be back in the Midlothian area."
Featuring spacious home designs with 3 to 5 bedrooms and 2 to 4 bathrooms, Westside Preserve offers homes ranging from 1623 to 3825 square feet. Homeowners have the flexibility to choose from a variety of floor plans and impressive exterior options. With homes built on expansive 60 ft or 70 ft lots, residents can tailor their living space to suit their individual needs.
The community amenities at Westside Preserve are designed to enhance the lifestyle of its residents. The development features open spaces, parks, walking paths, and multiple ponds, creating a serene environment for outdoor activities and relaxation. Additionally, an upcoming community center will feature a private pool and playground, providing a space for families and neighbors to connect and enjoy recreational activities.
The allure of Westside Preserve extends beyond its borders, as Midlothian offers an array of attractions for residents to enjoy. From the serene shores of Joe Pool Lake to the picturesque community parks, there is no shortage of outdoor activities. Additionally, the historic main street of Midlothian beckons with its charming boutiques and delectable dining options. Conveniently located just a short 30-minute drive from downtown Dallas, residents of Westside Preserve can easily access the dynamic city life while enjoying the tranquility of suburban living.
Todd Miller further emphasized the inclusivity of Westside Preserve, stating, "Our community is designed to accommodate buyers at any stage in life. Whether you're a first-time homebuyer or looking to upgrade to a more spacious home, Westside Preserve has something to offer everyone."
For more information about Westside Preserve and to schedule a visit to the model home, please contact Kindred Homes at 817-670-9699 or visit their website at www.kindredhomes.com.
About Kindred Homes:
Kindred Homes was founded in 2009 on the premise of helping homebuyers “build their idea of home”. Kindred Homes is a partnership of Terry Horton, Trent Horton, Todd Miller, and Glen Bellinger. All partners have a deep history and passion for the home building industry. Kindred Homes is positioned as a leader in the Texas homebuilding market with a focus on the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. They know buying a home is often the most significant purchase an individual or family will make, and they strive to design and build homes for a lifetime of memories. The idea of family is an integral part of the company culture as Kindred Homes strives to build their customers a home from their family to yours.
Zachary Sodolak
Kindred Homes
+1 469-772-9081
email us here
Welcome to Westside Preserve by Kindred Homes