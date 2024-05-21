California Closets Celebrates Grand Opening of the Glen Allen Showroom
The Franchise’s Recently Renovated Showroom Is Here To Transform Homes In The River CityRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California Closets North Carolina & Virginia proudly unveiled its recently renovated showroom in Glen Allen, Virginia, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening event. Co-franchise owner Graziella Marengi welcomed guests to explore the beautifully designed space and discover the possibilities for custom home organization.
The ribbon-cutting event took place on April 18, 2024, and was attended by esteemed guests, including local dignitaries, community members, and California Closets leadership, along with the entire California Closets Richmond and Virginia Beach teams. Guests were treated to cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and the chance to win a $1,000 gift certificate towards a custom-designed organizational system.
Attendees had the opportunity to experience firsthand the craftsmanship and functionality of California Closets’ innovative solutions, as well as meet with local designers. From walk-in and reach-in closets to laundry rooms, mudrooms, craft rooms, wall beds, and garages, the showroom features a diverse range of design options to suit every lifestyle.
Co-franchise owner Graziella Marengi expressed her enthusiasm for the new showroom, stating, “We are thrilled to continue to serve the Glen Allen and surrounding communities with exceptional products and personalized service. Our goal is to transform homes and enhance lives in our local communities.”
The grand opening event marked the beginning of the next chapter for California Closets in the Richmond area. The addition of the installation facility in 2023 allowed for expansion of the Glen Allen showroom. This revamped showroom offers an immersive experience, featuring a wide range of design options, the latest organizational innovations, and increased opportunities for walk-in customers to consult with the Richmond design team. With its commitment to quality craftsmanship, personalized service, and innovative design, California Closets North Carolina & Virginia looks forward to serving the needs of homeowners throughout the region.
Graziella Marengi continued, “At California Closets, we believe in creating spaces that are both beautiful and functional. Our expanded showroom in Richmond provides customers with the opportunity to explore our curated palette of fine finishes and the latest in-home storage accessories.”
To book a complimentary design consultation and learn more about your local California Closets Design Center, schedule an online consultation at https://www.californiaclosets.com/.
North Carolina:
The Raleigh Design Center is conveniently located at 8411 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612
The Greensboro Design Center is conveniently located at 3316 W Friendly Ave #103, Greensboro, NC 27410
The Wilmington Design Center is conveniently located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405
South Carolina:
The Myrtle Beach market is currently being served by the Wilmington Design Center, located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405
Virginia:
The Richmond Design Center is conveniently located at 2014 Old Brick Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23060
The Virginia Beach Design Center is conveniently located at 1610 Hilltop West Shopping Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
About California Closets
As leaders in premium and luxury space management, California Closets helps people make their homes more beautiful and functional. Franchise owners Joe and Graziella Marengi offer California Closets custom storage solutions in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. They understand the fast pace of people's lives today and love the way custom storage can transform the most chaotic home into an organized sanctuary. With expert teams serving the markets of Raleigh, Greensboro, Wilmington, Myrtle Beach, Richmond, and Virginia Beach; they strive to provide every customer with unrivaled personalized service tailored to their organizational needs.
